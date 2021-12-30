MJF drops another hint at leaving AEW for WWE in 2024

The chatter surrounding MJF possibly departing AEW and joining WWE once his contract expires refuses to die down. Now, The Pinnacle leader himself has dropped another major hint at the same, this time during his promo on this week's AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash.

MJF, alongside his stablemates Wardlow and Shawn Spears, was backstage when he brought out the topic of Sting almost injuring him at last week's AEW Dynamite: New Year's Bash. He added that if he was a part of a better professional company than AEW, maybe such a thing wouldn't have happened.

MJF then dropped a hint at leaving the promotion 2024, saying that's a conversation for another day. Though The Salt of the Earth also spoke about his rivalry with CM Punk, the mention of leaving AEW once his contract is up was the most notable and talked-about moment of the promo.

It's also worth noting that a recent report shed light on many of the higher-ups in WWE being interested in MJF. It's safe to say that once he becomes a free agent in 2024, both AEW and WWE will certainly be battling it out to secure the services of the prodigious talent.

Booker T recently termed MJF as the "smartest person" in wrestling

Among the many wrestling veterans who are fans of MJF is Booker T. The WWE Hall of Famer is mighty impressed with the MJF, lauding him for being the smartest person in the wrestling business today.

Booker T explained that instead of unnecessarily taking shots at WWE like many in AEW, MJF has wisely refrained from it, keeping doors open for himself to join the global juggernaut.

"He's the smartest guy out there, bar none as far as the situation goes, as far as the internet goes, making people buy into MJF. Not anything else, it ain't about if he could fly, or how could a grappler he is or anything like that, it's about MJF, and that's right there is something uncanny for today's wrestling and the way younger guys go out there and do it. He could be trending for saying, "WWE sucks, and the guys there suck along with it, he could be easily trending for saying that," said Booker T.

Whether or not MJF takes the plunge to WWE remains to be seen, but it's safe to say that his stock would only increase in the industry until he becomes a free agent.

