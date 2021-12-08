MJF hypes up his Long Island return ahead of AEW Dynamite & Rampage taping

AEW will host its first live event and taping on Long Island on Wednesday for Dynamite and Rampage, respectively. The former will be the final episode before the Winter is Coming special.

Wednesday's action-packed show will feature Bryan Danielson, The Young Bucks, the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal, and, of course, the homecoming of AEW's biggest heel, MJF.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, born and raised in Plainview, N.Y. - a suburb of Long Island - will be making his much-anticipated homecoming. As expected, the Salt of The Earth is very excited about it!

In the lead-up to his special night, MJF took to Twitter to make several posts to get his "people" excited. In one instance, he retweeted a post from AEW asking fans if they thought The Pinnacle leader would receive a hero's welcome in Long Island.

Check out MJF's response below:

"Can’t wait to see my people...And for my people reading this, If CM Punk shows up…….treat him like a deli server that messes up your order."

Later, the self-proclaimed "Salt of the Earth" posted another picture photo of the Plainview High School Varsity Jersey. For context, MJF played football while growing up in a small town.

MJF had bold claims about his homecoming on AEW Dynamite

Speaking to News 12, MJF predicted he'd be receiving a hero's welcome, comparing his return to Long Island to various WWE Hall of Famers. He also hoped that the AEW fans in attendance would boo CM Punk.

"Bret Hart in Canada, Piper in Portland, Flair in the Carolinas. Again, the difference between a hero and a villain is perspective, and I'm so excited to be perceived the way I should have always been. And you know, I hope CM Punk gets booed. I hope he gets booed out of my arena, UBS, the house that MJF built. He's gonna get booed out of my arena and it's gonna be so so sweet, I cannot wait," MJF claimed.

While MJF seemed excited about his return, many AEW fans are still wondering exactly how the crowd will receive the two-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner. More so, they are interested in how Maxwell will treat his home crowd as he is notorious for ridiculing the audience.

Edited by Angana Roy