AEW star MJF shares heated words with WCW legend on Twitter 

AEW star MJF and WCW legend Lance Storm recently engaged in a heated exchange of words on Twitter.

It all started when MJF tweeted that he didn't want Storm to be talking about him anymore. The Salt of the Earth also referenced WWE stars Giant Gonzalez and Vladimir Kozlov to ridicule Lance's lack of charisma.

"If I can be serious for a Moment. Timothy storm should keep my name out of his mouth. Lance, If El Gigante and Vladimir Kozlov managed to procreate their child would still be more charismatic than you," tweeted MJF.

This prompted the former Intercontinental Champion to retort by taking a dig at MJF's loss to Chris Jericho at AEW All Out 2021. To improve the AEW star's skills, Storm then offered MJF the opportunity to train under him.

"Dude, last time I faced @IAmJericho I pinned him. Last time you faced him you tapped out. Maybe shoot me an email SWAVirtualTraining@gmail.com and I can improve your game," responded Lance Storm.

Jericho also chimed in after Strom mentioned him in his tweet. Le Champion enjoyed this Twitter war.

"YES! The Twitter war I never knew I needed!!!!! Shots fired!!" tweeted Chris Jericho.

As expected, many fans want this Twitter exchange between MJF and Lance Storm to translate into an in-ring battle in AEW. It remains to be seen if all the parties involved are interested in settling the argument inside the squared circle.

AEW star MJF often picks a bone with veterans

Lance Storm isn't the first veteran MJF has taken shots on Twitter. Just recently, The Pinnacle leader degraded AEW broadcaster, Tony Schiavone. He ridiculed Tony's close friendship with Britt Baker, writing that the veteran commentator tries to seek the attention of the AEW Women's Champion.

Furthermore, MJF disregarded Tony Schiavone's years of experience as a broadcaster by terming him a "third-rate, talentless commentator."

What do you make of MJF's constant run-ins with wrestling veterans on Twitter? Do you want him and Lance Storm to settle their differences inside the ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

