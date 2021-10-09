"I'm busy"- Top AEW star responds to Bryan Danielson's comments of wanting to have a future feud

Bryan Danielson wants to accomplish many things in AEW and beyond, with one of them having a program with MJF. However, The Pinnacle leader is too "busy" for it to happen.

Bryan Danielson spoke to FITE on Focus to discuss his goals within AEW and touched upon his desire to face stars like MJF and work abroad in Japan for the G1.

"As far as, goals like, 'I want to do this, I want to do that,' I don't have a lot of that. I would like to do...there are some people I would like to wrestle in AEW and obviously you want them to be incredible matches. I'd love to be able to go to New Japan and do the G1, but that's COVID-dependent. I don't hang anything on that. I would love to do something with MJF in AEW. If that doesn't materialize and it never happens, it doesn't matter as long as I enjoy the rest of the things." said Bryan Danielson (H/T Fightful)

MJF took to Twitter to respond to Danielson's comments. The Pinnacle leader said he was busy and hinted he had no interest in feuding with the former WWE Champion.

"Lol. I'm busy," MJF tweeted in response to Bryan Danielson's challenge.

MJF stays true to his character all the time, and this is likely to be another one of his heel antics. At the moment, he does have his hands full with Darby Allin, but in the future, we can expect a program between Bryan Danielson and MJF which should be just as good as it sounds on paper.

Bryan Danielson suffered his first loss in AEW on Dynamite

Bryan Danielson teamed up with Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Christian Cage to take on The Elite's Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Adam Cole in a huge eight-man tag team match that opened this week's AEW Dynamite.

After a fun and thrilling encounter, Adam Cole pinned Jungle Boy, handing Bryan Danielson his first loss of any kind in AEW. This setback happened mere days after the American Dragon defeated Nick Jackson to notch up his first singles win in his new home.

