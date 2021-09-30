Current WWE champion reacts to AEW star Thunder Rosa's heartfelt post 

One half of WWE RAW Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki A.S.H. recently reacted to AEW star Thunder Rosa's soul-stirring message for Tay Conti.

Taking to Twitter, Rosa posted a picture of herself alongside Conti, possibly taken backstage during the recently concluded episode of AEW Dynamite. In the caption, the Mexican star wholeheartedly stated that Tay Conti is her sister for life:

"She is a ray of sunshine! @TayConti_ my latina sister 4 life #latinas #thursdaymorning #aew," Thunder Rosa posted.

AEW's Tay Conti was quick to reply, notably stating that a pro wrestling career gave her everything, most importantly, friendship with Thunder Rosa. The Brazilian star further expressed how grateful she is to Rosa for having her back:

"Wrestling gave me so much but the most important, without any doubt, was friendships. Love you Manita. Let’s get the world bc we deserve it. Thank you for always have my back. #Latinas," Tay Conti replied.

Following this, WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H. sent out a message to Tay Conti and Thunder Rosa, stating that she adores both AEW stars:

"@thunderrosa2 @TayConti_Adore these two!," Nikki A.S.H said.

Despite working in rival promotions, Nikki A.S.H. seems to have a great bond with Thunder Rosa and Tay Conti. In fact, both women once wrestled against each other when the Brazilian star was in NXT.

Not too long ago, Tay Conti even heaped praise on Nikki A.S.H. for cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte Flair to become the RAW Women's Champion. It shows the respect that these women have for each other.

Tay Conti and Thunder Rosa are involved in a separate storylines in AEW

AEW star Thunder Rosa has been engaged in a rivalry featuring Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill for a few weeks now. These women will collide in a three-way match on the upcoming episode of Rampage.

With Rosa and Cargill currently standing at the top of the women's rankings, a win will certainly earn them a shot at Dr. Britt Baker's Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, Tay Conti, who is ranked 4th, is involved in a heated rivalry with Penelope Ford and The Bunny. She teamed up with Anna Jay this week on Dynamite to defeat the heels.

What do you make of Thunder Rosa's comment about Tay Conti? Sound off in the comments section below.

