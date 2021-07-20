AEW star reacts to Nikki A.S.H becoming new WWE RAW Women's Champion

AEW star Tay Conti has heaped praise on Nikki A.S.H. for becoming the new RAW Women's Champion tonight.

During the main event of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair put her Women's Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley in a rematch from their Money in the Bank bout. Both women left no stone unturned in destroying each other, but Charlotte caused no disqualification that prevented her from losing her title.

Upon feeling robbed of her fair Championship rematch, Ripley attacked Flair after their match concluded, putting her down for good.

Witness a special celebration with Nikki A.S.H. and her believers throughout the @WWEUniverse following a historic triumph to become the NEW #WWERaw Women's Champion!



Congratulations, @NikkiCrossWWE! pic.twitter.com/W276YryAY4 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 20, 2021

Given the circumstances, Nikki A.S.H. seized on the opportunity and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new RAW Women's Champion for the first time in her career. Fans in attendance popped out of their seats to witness an epic turn of events.

The news quickly sparked discussion among the wrestling section of the world. AEW star Tay Conti has also reacted to her Championship win. Taking to Twitter, Conti acknowledged Nikki as her real-life hero. The AEW star even added that Nikki A.S.H. is a down-to-earth person.

"She is my hero in real life and you guys doesn’t even know.. what an amazing person inside and out, Nikki is a real life hero and I can prove it !!!"

She is my hero in real life and you guys doesn’t even know.. what an amazing person inside and out, Nikki is a real life hero and I can prove it !!! 💕 — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) July 20, 2021

AEW star Tay Conti's statement shows that she holds immense respect for real-life friend Nikki A.S.H. It was certainly a surreal moment for Nikki as she became the champion less than 24 hours after winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.

AEW star Tay Conti had a brief stint with WWE

Throwback to Mae Young classic 2018, when Tay Conti was in NXT. ⁦@nikoexxtra⁩ ⁦@MikeKnoxxx⁩ ⁦@TayConti_⁩ pic.twitter.com/nM4FUPZLth — The Vincent LaSpada Show (@laspadashow) March 30, 2021

Before signing with Tony Khan's promotion, Tay Conti worked for WWE under the NXT brand. During her brief run, she participated in the inaugural edition of the Mae Young Classic.

Tay Conti also had a mini-feud with Nikki Cross, which led to a match between the two during an episode of NXT.

AEW star Tay Conti also performed at the WrestleMania pre-show as a participant in the Women's Battle Royale match, thus becoming the first female Brazilian to perform at the event.

Conti's WWE stint didn't yield much success, as the company released her in early 2020 as part of their budget cuts.

