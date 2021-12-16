"The wrestling world can learn" - WWE Hall of Famer offers massive praise to Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page after AEW Dynamite

Ric Flair was among the many viewers who were left in awe of AEW Champion Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson's marathon effort at Dynamite.

At this week's Winter is Coming special event, The American Dragon and Page competed in an epic 60-minute time limit draw match that was the longest in the company's history. Despite both performers putting their best foot forward, neither could emerge victorious, thus ending the bout on an inconclusive note.

However, the finish didn't stop fans from showering praise on both the competitors. The match was so good that even Ric Flair, one of the finest in-ring talents of all time, took notice and applauded Hangman Page and Danielson.

The Nature Boy tweeted that he has wrestled many time limit draws in his illustrious career, but none were superior to the match on AEW Dynamite. Furthermore, Flair congratulated both Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page for their efforts. Check out his tweet below:

"I’ve Done So Many Hour Draws, Some Great, Some Average! Tonight, You Gentlemen Set A New Bar!! The Wrestling World Can Learn From @theAdamPage & @bryandanielson! CONGRATULATIONS! WOOOOO! @AEW#AEWDynamite" tweeted Ric Flair

Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson are far from done with each other in AEW

Going by how the match ended, fans can expect another clash between the two soon. While it'll be a tall task for them to surpass the quality of their match at Winter is Coming, Page and Danielson could still have a banger whenever they compete again.

The rematch could probably go down at AEW: Battle of the Belts or at Revolution 2022 on March 6th. This was the second time Bryan Danielson competed in a time-limit draw in AEW, having wrestled in a 30-minute tie against former world champion Kenny Omega in September.

