"Much respect" - WWE Hall of Famer heaps praise on Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page 2

Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page stole the show on AEW Dynamite's debut on TBS with their Title match. Both men have received major praise from WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair.

Bryan Danielson sustained his challenge to the throne for almost 35 minutes before succumbing to a single Buckshot Lariat.

Ric Flair quickly praised the match via his Twitter account less than ten minutes after the final bell had rung. The 16-time World Champion tipped his hat to both men, saying the match was better than their 60-minute time limit draw a few weeks ago.

"So Few Have Followed A Great Match With A Better One!! Much Respect From The 60 Minute Man! WOOOOO! @bryandanielson @theAdamPage @AEW," said Ric Flair.

The WWE Hall of Famer is no stranger to instant classics, building a career off of marquee matches such as his time limit draw with AEW's Sting in Greensboro in 1988.

Bryan Danielson suffered his first singles loss in AEW against Hangman Page

The first AEW Dynamite to air on TBS kicked off with the Championship rematch between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson. In a war that lasted just over the halfway point of the prequel, both Bryan and Page donned crimson masks early on.

As stipulated previously, three judges sat ringside to ensure a victor emerged. It was announced that Paul Wight, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lynn would carry the weight of responsibility to declare the winner if we had another time limit draw.

Bryan threw his entire arsenal at Page, seeing both his signature running knee and Gotch-style Piledriver unable to claim the win. With vitriol, the challenger targeted the right arm of Page, acting both to neutralize his opponent's finisher and prelude his submission.

Despite the relentless assault, Hangman Page would unleash the one-and-only Buckshot Lariat to retain his championship, remaining the AEW World Champion as the TBS-era commences.

