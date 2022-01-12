"That was phenomenal"- Ric Flair impressed by two popular AEW stars

Ric Flair recently spoke highly of AEW World Champion Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson while discussing their recent match.

On the night of AEW Dynamite's TBS premiere, Danielson and Page slugged it out for the coveted World Championship in the opening bout. The two men battled for nearly 35 minutes in a contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats. In the end, the champion successfully retained his title. After the bout, both men received critical acclaim from fans and veterans alike.

While speaking on his WOOOOO Nation UNCENSORED podcast, Flair credited Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page for having an excellent match. He called it a "big victory" for the two men, as they helped the flagship show draw one million viewers.

"It is a big victory for those two guys [Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson], which I did tweet out," Ric Flair said.... "To have one match in a week later or was it two weeks later, you know in the old days, we did a week later every time, right. But to come back and have a match...that is as good if not better than the first one...that match they had was insane."

The Nature Boy continued by noting that though he barely knew either of these wrestlers, their performances were "phenomenal."

"It was tremendous," Flair continued. "I mean, like I said, I barely know either one of those guys, but I'm never gonna take anything away from guys that work like that. That was phenomenal."

Flair wasn't alone in his praise, as the war between Page and Danielson was widely viewed as an instant classic. Many fans have argued that it took Hangman to the next level of stardom.

What's next for Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite?

Now that Bryan Danielson has failed to capture the AEW World Championship in two attempts, it might be a fitting time for a new contender to challenge Page. AEW Revolution is right around the corner, so the company will likely start gearing up for this buzzworthy show at some point soon.

Interestingly enough, Adam Cole has replaced Danielson atop the men's rankings. Cole has also seemingly concluded his rivalry with Best Friends. With this in mind, it will be interesting to see whether he puts Page on notice tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Did you enjoy Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page II? Sound off in the comments section below.

