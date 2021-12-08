"I came out of the chair"- Ric Flair reveals his reaction to watching popular AEW star wrestle

Ric Flair recently heaped praise on AEW star Darby Allin as he shared his instantaneous reaction to watching the latter's famous maneuver.

The 28-year old star has become a significant member of AEW programming since the company's inception over two years ago.

His popularity has grown enormously during the pandemic era in 2020-21. Having been touted as one of the company's top four pillars, Darby Allin is currently enjoying tagging alongside the legendary Sting. The face-painted duo recently defeated The Gunn Club, thus extending their winning streak to 5-0. The former TNT Champion played a pivotal role in helping the WCW Icon finish the match off comprehensively.

While speaking on his Wooooo Nation Unrestricted podcast, Ric Flair compared Darby Allin to the 'Kamikaze pilot.' The two-time WWE Hall of Famer further revealed that he popped out of his chair when he saw the AEW star delivering a suicide dive to his opponents:

"There's nothing you can't say but good. He's a kamikaze pilot. When I watched him do that thing, dive off the rope backwards with his hands at his side. The first time I saw him do that, I came out of the chair. I mean, you talk about what we were discussing earlier about doing something that makes everybody take attention immediately, and the thing last week I thought with Sting and Darby Allin and Billy Gunn and his boys, I thought it was fantastic," Ric Flair said.

The Nature Boy even enjoyed watching the tag team match between the Stinger and Allin vs. The Gunn Club. There's no denying that Darby Allin's unorthodox style of wrestling has prompted veterans like Flair to appreciate his performance.

AEW star Darby Allin ruled out the possibility of a split-up with Sting

Darby Allin recently stated that a rift between himself and Sting is a far-off possibility, considering that the latter has accomplished everything there is to offer. The former TNT champion said the Icon has no 'ego' that could rip apart their friendship:

"That’s not in the cards yet, ever. It’s different when there’s two young guys trying to prove to each other they’re better, but Sting has done everything twice. He has no ego. There is no reason he’d want to split up."

Though the age gap between Sting and Daby Allin makes them somewhat of an odd tag team, their similar persona has somewhat intrigued fans. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the duo as we inch closer towards the Winter is Coming episode.

What do you make of Ric Flair's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

(While using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Are you impressed with Darby Allin's wrestling style? Yes No 3 votes so far