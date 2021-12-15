"Hunter put him over"- WWE legend says Triple H made AEW star after wrestling him at WrestleMania

Ric Flair recently shared his thoughts on AEW star Bryan Danielson's in-ring work while also taking a trip down memory lane to talk about the latter's match against Triple H.

At WrestleMania 30, Danielson defeated Triple H in one of the best opening matches in pay-per-view history. The victory over the WWE EVP also earned him a chance to headline the event later in the night against Batista and Randy Orton, where he overcame all the odds to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

While speaking during the Wooooo Nation uncensored podcast, Ric Flair explicitly said 'it's okay' when asked about Bryan Danielson's in-ring work. The Nature Boy believes The Game putting him over made Bryan a star that night:

"It's okay [ On Bryan Danielson's work]. I didn't say he wasn't a good worker. Listen what how I feel. When Hunter [Triple H] put him over at whatever WrestleMania that was, that made him, and he's a very talented kid, don't misunderstand me."

Villano @TheKojiFan 5) Daniel Bryan vs Triple H - WM 30 (****1/2)



One of Triple H's best career performances. Doing a great job of working on the arm, which Bryan matches with his selling and comeback. HHH even busts out a tiger driver! Bryan was Bryan which is praise enough. Excellent opener. 5) Daniel Bryan vs Triple H - WM 30 (****1/2)One of Triple H's best career performances. Doing a great job of working on the arm, which Bryan matches with his selling and comeback. HHH even busts out a tiger driver! Bryan was Bryan which is praise enough. Excellent opener. https://t.co/wvGACcpPn0

Flair further stated that Triple H and Daniel Bryan delivered a world-class match. On the flip side, the veteran doesn't think the AEW star is anywhere near the level of Kenny Omega as a performer:

"But you have to have one match, one place, one day, somewhere that makes you who you are. And remember Hunter. I don't know what WrestleMania that was. You know, Hunter only wrestles once in a while came out in a match that started a little slow, but they ended up having a world-class match. So yeah, no, he's a hell of a performer. I don't see him as being Kenny Omega," Ric Flair said.

There's no denying that Bryan's rise to prominence kickstarted during the culmination of his months-long feud with The Authority. But considering him any less than Omega would be an understatement since Bryan is touted as one of the best, if not the best, to ever do it.

Bryan Danielson will have an uphill task at AEW Winter is Coming tonight

Regardless of how good a performer Bryan Danielson is, his skills will once again be tested when he challenges Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at the Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite.

Bryan is presently undefeated in the singles competition with an impressive 12-0 winning record. Given his current momentum, it will be interesting to see if he will end the fairytale run of Hangman Adam Page.

