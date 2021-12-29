Ric Flair wants two AEW stars in the WWE Hall of Fame

Ric Flair lamented how AEW stars Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson aren't in the WWE Hall of Fame as singles competitors. Flair spoke on his podcast, Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED.

Flair, himself, is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, once on his own and again alongside the Four Horsemen. Both Blanchard and Anderson were in the Horsemen stable but are not included as solo performers, despite being highly decorated stars in their own right.

chris slight @chrisslight Walking around the house with the WCW Four Horsemen theme running through your head has added a solid level of regality and holding up four fingers to my day. Walking around the house with the WCW Four Horsemen theme running through your head has added a solid level of regality and holding up four fingers to my day. https://t.co/CHVkdHrukQ

"I see the stuff going on in the Hall of Fame and how Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson aren't in the Hall of Fame as singles is beyond my imaginary scope. When I see some of the guys they put in the Hall of Fame? Oh, give me a break... Tully and Arn both wrestled a lot of single matches before their tag teams and as tag teams both are Hall of Fame guys all day long." Ric Flair on the Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED podcast.

While the politics behind getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame are left to those in charge, Blanchard and Anderson seem at home in AEW.

Anderson is the coach of the three-time AEW TNT Champion, Cody Rhodes. Blanchard, meanwhile, is the manager of FTR, who are one-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. Both men have stepped in and made sporadic appearances to perform a single move or be involved in a storyline.

Would WWE ever induct a currently signed AEW star into their Hall of Fame?

The All Elite Wrestling roster includes a lot of ex-WWE wrestlers who achieved quite a bit while with the company. Chris Jericho is one of those notable names that comes to mind.

Y2J's chances of being in the WWE Hall of Fame might be affected by his AEW ties and the harsh criticism he has levied at Vince McMahon's current product.

However, Billy Gunn was inducted alongside D-Generation X while signed to AEW, and he was not as big as Jericho in both companies. It remains to be seen if Jericho will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

But according to Flair, both Arn and Tully are overdue singles entries.

Do you think that Arn Anderson and Tully Banchard both deserve to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame as singles performers? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

