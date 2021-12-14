Top AEW star recalls what made Roman Reigns apologize to him

AEW star Ricky Starks recently recalled the incident on an episode of WWE RAW in 2018 that made current Universal Champion Roman Reigns apologize to him.

Before becoming a recognizable name thanks to his work in AEW, Starks made a handful of appearances for WWE as an extra. One of them was an appearance on RAW in 2018, where he showed up as a US Marshall and arrested The Tribal Chief on live TV.

In a chat with Brandon Walker of Barstool Rasslin', the FTW Champion recalled that following the arrest on WWE RAW, Roman Reigns brutally assaulted him. Starks added that the Universal Champion walked up to him after filming the segment and apologized even though he didn't have to.

"So I went there, showed up, talked to Roman (Reigns). Everything was cool, he had to put these cuffs on and they were really tight and he goes, ‘hey man, I can’t do anything when I got my hands cuffed, so sorry ahead of time’. “And man, I went to grab him (imitates how he grabbed Reigns) like that to come out of the ring, and he woah (imitates how Reigns hit him very hard), and I said, ‘oh okay’. Get in the corner, and he starts stomping the s— out of him. But he was a really great guy, because afterwards, he apologized,” said Ricky Starks. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

AEW star Ricky Starks thinks WWE "insults" its audience

A few months back, the Team Taz member shared his opinion on WWE's programming, comparing it to AEW's product. Ricky Starks believes that WWE's fanbase is so huge that they could walk away with insulting their audiences without their business being affected.

On the contrary, Starks believes that AEW rewards viewers for investing in their programming by delivering logical pay-offs.

"I think WWE has such a fanbase that they can insult the audience and get away with it. If you watch a TV show, let's say like Lost, I feel like Lost insulted my intelligence halfway through and I kind of fell out of love with it. AEW is the opposite of that. You stay attached and you're rewarded for watching so long," said Ricky Starks.

Though he's currently without a singles feud, it looks like Ricky Starks could soon wrestle Dante Martin. The FTW Champion brutalized Martin following last week's Diamond Battle Royal on AEW Dynamite, where the latter betrayed Team Taz after recently joining the stable.

