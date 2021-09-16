“They can insult the audience and get away with it”- Ricky Starks takes a shot at WWE; explains why AEW is the first choice

Ricky Starks claims AEW is now the first choice and not an alternative for wrestling fans. The current FTW Champion also aimed shots at WWE by saying that WWE can insult their large fanbase and still get away with it.

Starks appeared on the recent episode of Throwing Down With Renee Paquette And Miesha Tate and talked about how his promotion has progressed into a first choice rather than an alternative. The FTW champion also explained how AEW offers something for everybody:

"Everyone says AEW is the alternative. I really think it's the first choice now. AEW is great in the fact that, I think WWE has such a fanbase that they can insult the audience and get away with it. If you watch a TV show, let's say like Lost, I feel like Lost insulted my intelligence halfway through and I kind of fell out of love with it. AEW is the opposite of that. You stay attached and you're rewarded for watching so long. Even for people who haven't followed wrestling, there are people on the show that you can connect to because they are authentic personalities. Watching it, there is something for everybody," said Starks. (h/t Fighful)

For the past few months wrestling fans have been divided in choosing between AEW and WWE. Tony Khan's promotion has had tremendous growth since its launch in 2019. The promotion has upped the game with some interesting storylines and `great wrestling matches in the recent past.

AEW is clearly riding high on momentum

Stephanie Chase @stephaniemchase

The world is changing Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston This is the first time Dynamite beat Raw in 18 to 49 in the same week.



Dynamite was also ahead of Raw in M18-49 and P35-49.



Dynamite ranked #1 among cable originals in the 18-49 demo for the day, according to Showbuzz. This is the first time Dynamite beat Raw in 18 to 49 in the same week.



Dynamite was also ahead of Raw in M18-49 and P35-49.



Dynamite ranked #1 among cable originals in the 18-49 demo for the day, according to Showbuzz. Change the worldThe world is changing twitter.com/BrandonThursto… Change the world

The world is changing twitter.com/BrandonThursto…

The whole pro-wrestling world knows that AEW is currently riding high on all the momentum that they have created. The latest signings they have made have been instrumental in bringing new eyeballs to the show.

This was evident in the post-All Out episode of AEW Dynamite. A large number of fans tuned in to catch a glimpse of how well Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson will adapt to their new promotion.

The was an overnight audience of 1.319 million viewers, which was a huge boost for AEW. However, things look worrying when it comes to AEW Rampage as the show's ratings keep falling. Only time will tell if Tony Khan's promotion can take the fight to WWE on a regular basis or not.

Also Read

What do you make of Ricky Starks' comments? Do you think AEW is now first choice and not just an alternative? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

A top IMPACT Wrestling star just told us he wants to face AEW's Adam Cole. Click here for more.

Edited by Arjun