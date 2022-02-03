AEW News Roundup: Roman Reigns reveals his current relationship with Jon Moxley, Sting's in ring work praised by fellow veteran, WWE veteran discusses possible role for Lex Luger in AEW

AEW has seen an influx of viewership over the past week as Dynamite gained 12.82% in television ratings. Naturally, all the attention to the brand drew out some important personalities in the wrestling industry.

Sting shocked the world by debuting in All Elite Wrestling at Dynamite's Winter is Coming special a little over a year ago. The 62 year old has managed to shatter the glass ceiling once again, even as he competes with far younger talents. Due to his acclaimed work in AEW, The Icon drew praise this week from an old colleague.

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns also contributed to AEW news this past week, as he finally opened up about Jon Moxley. And could All Elite Wrestling become the home of another WWE legend?

5. TNA veteran Chris Harris believes Sting has busted fans' perception of his in-ring limitations in AEW

Sting had a lengthy run in TNA, where the Icon reinvented himself several times. During his time in the promotion, he undoubtedly caught the eyes of many wrestlers. One such wrestler is Chris Harris.

Harris was signed to WCW during its final few years. Hardcore fans will recall that the 48 year old veteran was the infamous Fake Sting in an angle used by the nWo to make The Icon look bad. Harris went on to use the gimmick in TNA during a feud between Sting and Jeff Jarrett.

While discussing Sting's most recent match on the It's My Wrestling podcast, Harris said that the 62-year-old star proved everybody's presumption wrong via the in-ring work in his recent match on AEW Dynamite:

"But yeah, if you were ever wondering if they were gonna hide him in the tag team match with Darby and Darby is going to do all the work, well, that's not what we saw last night,'' said Harris. ''Darby was taken out, so Sting did all the work, and he hung in there, man, and he performed, and you know, we got what we got." (26:34)

Sting has definitely been shocking fans with his in-ring acumen, but it seems like his current AEW run has come as a surprise to his fellow wrestlers as well.

