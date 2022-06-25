AEW News Roundup: Booker T doubles down on comments made about top star, Hardcore legend wants Johnny Gargano to debut at Forbidden Door, Kenny Omega gives away his involvement in upcoming PPV (25 May 2022)

AEW's latest pay-per-view is only a few days away, with Forbidden Door taking place on Sunday. There have been quite a number of stories surrounding the promotion recently.

With the cross-promotional show up ahead, what have the various AEW stars been up to? Continue reading as we list four of the biggest stories that broke within All Elite Wrestling over the past 24 hours in today's AEW News Roundup.

#4 Booker T doubles down on his recent statements regarding AEW star Adam Cole

Booker T has been critical of Adam Cole recently

During a recent episode of Booker T's The Hall of Fame podcast, the veteran wrestler defended his criticisms of Adam Cole's physique.

"Constructive criticism – like I said – as far as Adam Cole goes, ‘maybe getting a little more muscle on him might help him’ I stand by that. I stand by that. Anything that I could say on this show, I could say in somebody’s face," Booker T said.

The WWE Hall of Famer continued by doubling down on his statement, jokingly stating that his size prevents him from being scared of anyone.

"Because, first of all, I’m not trying to run anybody down, and second of all I’m big enough and bad enough to step on some toes and keep on walking, Jack!" the veteran exclaimed.

Booker T has continually said that his comments about Adam Cole were simply because he wanted the AEW star to avoid getting injured.

#3 Tommy Dreamer wants Johnny Gargano to replace Bryan Danielson at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

During the most recent edition of Busted Open Radio, the legendary ECW star commented on AEW's American Dragon being replaced in Sunday's crossover pay-per-view. Dreamer noted that while he wants to see Cesaro and Johnny Wrestling face each other, he'd prefer Gargano in AEW.

"If I'm going outside the company, I'm gonna look at bringing in Johnny Gargano. I wanna see both guys wrestle each other, but you're asking my personal preference? I'd like to see Johnny Gargano. I will just like to see Johnny Gargano on a main stage somewhere or just back wrestling," Dreamer said. (2:28)

The star who replaces Bryan Danielson will take on Zack Sabre Jr. as well as join the Blackpool Combat Club. The identity of the wrestler has not yet been revealed, so fans will have to catch the pay-per-view to see who AEW's latest signing will be.

#2 Kenny Omega claims he'll "spiritually" attend AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Fans who were hoping to see The Best Bout Machine take part in the upcoming Forbidden Door event were saddened to see the star all-but confirm his absence from the show. With such an illustrious NJPW career, Kenny Omega will definitely be missed.

The former World Champion took to Twitter to comment on music producer Mikey Rukus' tweet where he praised Kenny Omega for his input on Forbidden Door's official soundtrack.

"I told you guys I’d be there spiritually or in some sorta way!" - Kenny Omega tweeted.

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX

The Shamisen vs The 7 String

World Beats vs Metal



To create a theme that represents both organizations simultaneously & what this event represents is a high honor.



Thank you NJPW vs AEW

I told you guys I'd be there spiritually or in some sorta way!

Rukus has produced nearly all the music that AEW stars use for their entrances within the promotion. Most notably, the musician was the one behind Adam Cole's chart-breaking All Elite Wrestling theme.

#1 Bully Ray recently praised Christian Cage for his Dynamite promo after turning heel last week

Christian Cage delivering his fiery promo on Dynamite.

During the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the legendary Bully Ray commented on his old foe, Christian Cage, turning heel and his promo on Wednesday. The WWE Hall of Famer praised Cage, and slammed an old promo CM Punk cut briefly after his debut.

"Christian has this pompous swagger, kinda d*ckiness to him in the back and it radiates in the ring... As far Christian saying in his promo, "I'm not here to help young talent" I loved that, because I hated it when CM Punk said "I'm here to help the young talent get over-"... Because you know that's going to send it in on AEW fans," Bully Ray said. (13:55 onward).

The veteran continued, challenging the rest of the roster to pull off a promo of the same quality as Christian's.

"They're going to hate to hear that because oh it's all about the young talent and the young generation. Yeah well I challenge any of the young generation other than an MJF to get the heat that Christian got last night," the legend stated. (13:55 onward)

Shortly after his promo, Captain Charisma seemingly convinced Luchasaurus to walk away with him. Fans will have to catch Dynamite next week to see exactly what the veteran said to the masked wrestler.

