"I want to see both guys wrestle" - Wrestling legend wants former WWE star to replace Bryan Danielson at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 

Tommy Dreamer recently expressed his desire to see former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano debut at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

Bryan Danielson shook the wrestling world on AEW Dynamite last night when he delivered a shocking announcement. The American Dragon first revealed that injury will prevent him from competing at Forbidden Door and the Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite. Danielson announced that a "mystery" man would take his spot in a singles match against Zack Sabre Jr. this Sunday.

Excalibur later put the cherry on top of the cake by announcing that Danielson's replacement would be the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club. Speaking on the Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer picked Gargano over Cesaro to face ZSJ on June 26.

"Me personally, if I'm going outside the company, I'm gonna look at bringing in Johnny Gargano. I think, and why I say him over Cesaro. No reason. I wanna see both guys wrestle each other, but you're asking my personal preference. I'd like to see Johnny Gargano. I will just like to see Johnny Gargano on a main stage somewhere or just back wrestling," Dreamer said. (2:28)

Is former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano potentially teasing his AEW debut?

Following Bryan Danielson's announcement of a mystery man's imminent arrival, Johnny Gargano fueled the speculation of his potential AEW debut. He took to Twitter to inform his fans that he will be in Chicago on June 26, the city that will host AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door at the United Center.

However, the former WWE Superstar later clarified that it is coincidental that he has a scheduled visit for an autograph signing on the day of Forbidden Door:

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano I promise you this is ridiculously coincidental and has been booked for months. I'll only be in Chicago for like 8 hours!



*I also realize in saying this that only like 5% of you are going to believe I'm actually telling the truth. 🤣 I promise you this is ridiculously coincidental and has been booked for months. I'll only be in Chicago for like 8 hours!*I also realize in saying this that only like 5% of you are going to believe I'm actually telling the truth. 🤣

Gargano parted ways with WWE late last year so he could be with his wife Candice LeRae to welcome their first child. He is currently one of the biggest free agents in pro wrestling today.

Whether or not his potential tease leads to a shocking debut, his tweet certainly caused a stir on social media.

