AEW News Roundup: Former WWE Superstar sends ominous message to TNT Champion Wardlow, Kenny Omega called 'an embarrassment' by wrestling critic (July 08, 2022)

AEW has been building up to the next episode of Rampage, and with a stellar card ahead, the roster has been up to quite a bit. With the roster going through a shake-up after Wardlow's victory, many potential storylines are developing.

In the meantime, the promotion continues to gain traction as a slew of legends and stars interact with All Elite Wrestling. Continue reading as we break down three of the top news stories over the past 24 hours in today's AEW News Roundup.

#3 According to Tony Khan, Claudio Castagnoli is extremely happy to be on AEW's roster

Tony Khan recently sat down with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post. During the interview, Khan detailed a backstage encounter with Claudio Castagnoli, who shared his delight after his first week with the promotion.

“Claudio said after the Blood and Guts match, he came back to me and said ‘I could not have had a better first week. I could not have imagined any place I’ve ever been enjoying it more than I do here. The first week I’ve had is something I’ll remember the rest of my life.’ He was very grateful. He was very happy,” Tony Khan said.

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN



Colleagues joining fans in celebrating this moment for Claudio Castagnoli’s #AEW debut. Speaks volumes to the respect they have for him. Colleagues joining fans in celebrating this moment for Claudio Castagnoli’s #AEW debut. Speaks volumes to the respect they have for him. https://t.co/xsXhOvfnL5

Castagnoli's WWE run has often been criticized by fans, since the star never had a run with any of the promotion's world titles despite his popularity. Now that he's with AEW, Claudio could possibly have a real chance at finally becoming a world champion.

#2 Jim Cornette recently suggested that Kenny Omega's wrestling style is largely responsible for his slew of injuries

Is The Cleaner's explosive wrestling style doing more harm to him than fans realize?

During the most recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette yet again criticized former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega. According to the former WWE manager, the popular star should rethink his career in wrestling.

"Maybe he should've thought of that before he started doing all the goofy s*** where he dives out of the ring like a f***ing whooping crane and just lands willy-nilly wherever and all this other stuff. I don't wish that he should injure himself, I just think he should take this time off to reflect on his profession and get a new one so that we don't have to watch him anymore," Jim Cornette said. (03:29 onward)

Cornette continued by saying he didn't wish any harm to Kenny Omega. However, he stated that he was hoping to never see The Cleaner wrestle on television again.

"So I don't wish him ill, but as far as, am I crossing my fingers we don't have to watch him on wrestling television again? Yes! Cause he's a f***ing embarrassment," Cornette added. (04:16 onward)

Omega and Cornette have often shared back and forth jabs between each other, with fans of the two personalities clashing on social media as a result. For example, the former AEW World Champion jokingly suggested that Cornette is playing a heel character on his podcast after getting in over his head.

#1 Lance Archer ominously suggested that he'll be coming for Wardlow's TNT Championship soon

Wardlow hasn't been the TNT Champion for a week, but he already has quite the big target on his back. Shortly after AEW posted a new promotional image with Mr. Mayhem emulating Superman, Lance Archer responded. The Murderhawk Monster used The Man of Steel's most dangerous enemy, Doomsday, to hint at his intention to face Wardlow.

"The thing about a super villain. Is we learn from our defeats. And one day you can call me Doomsday!" - Lance Archer Tweeted.

Wardlow seems to have a lot of contenders in AEW, as Sammy Guevara also recently reminded fans that he could challenge for the TNT Championship. Guevara has held the title three times, and The Spanish God seems to be looking for a fourth reign.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far