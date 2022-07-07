AEW News Roundup: Jon Moxley slammed by wrestling legend, former WWE Superstar compared to Claudio Castagnoli (July 07, 2022)

AEW recently hit fans with an action packed episode of Dynamite that included the TNT Championship changing hands yet again. In light of the latest shake-up in the promotion, what were the rest of the roster up to just before Wardlow joined the ranks of champions?

Continue reading as we dive into three of the top stories across the past 24 hours in today's AEW News Roundup.

#3 Jim Cornette recently heavily criticized Jon Moxley for employing the usage of "sugar glass" during the AEW Blood and Guts match

During the most recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE Manager critiqued the recent AEW Blood and Guts match. Cornette specifically found fault with Jon Moxley for using a bag of "broken glass" during the bout.

"Moxley dumped out a bag of broken glass, and even if it was gimmick sugar glass, people don't know that. So how f***ing ignorant stupid can a human being be? If I'm sitting there watching a television program, a wrestling match, and somebody dumps out a bunch of broken glass? I said well, that is the stupidest thing I've ever seen and that guy's a complete idiot," Cornette said. (7:30 onward)

Cornette continued as he further chastised the Interim AEW World Champion for employing death-match gimmicks in the match.

"How unsavory can this be? Now they're rolling around in broken glass! And then he [Moxley] Piledrives one of the heels on the broken glass, and he gets his juice that way (...) And the thumbtacks are coming up, It makes wrestling and wrestlers look like the worst kind of trash. Filth people, stupid, ignorant, trash, filth people." (8:26 onward)

Moxley has been known to compete in death-matches, and infamously took on death-match legend Nick Gage on multiple occasions. While Jim Cornette might have the fans' best interest in mind, Moxley is known for his brutal wrestling style.

#2 Britt Baker recently defended Adam Cole from all the online criticism surrounding his physique

Adam Cole has often been criticized for not being muscular or not looking like a main event star. Booker T most recently had his words taken out of context after he showed concern to the star and suggested he put on more muscle to prevent future injuries.

With all the controversy surrounding Cole, his real-life girlfriend Britt Baker included a jab at his critiques when she recently congratulated him on his birthday.

"If you have a problem with @AdamColePro, that says more about you than it does about him. Happy birthday to one of the most caraing, selfless & thoughtful humans on the planet. Always finding the good in everything and everyone. The world needs more people like him. Love you babe." - Britt Baker Tweeted.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. @RealBrittBaker



Happy birthday to one of the most caring, selfless, & thoughtful humans on the planet. Always finding the good in everything and everyone. The world needs more people like him. Love you babe. If you have a problem with @AdamColePro , that says more about you than it does him.Happy birthday to one of the most caring, selfless, & thoughtful humans on the planet. Always finding the good in everything and everyone. The world needs more people like him. Love you babe. If you have a problem with @AdamColePro, that says more about you than it does him.Happy birthday to one of the most caring, selfless, & thoughtful humans on the planet. Always finding the good in everything and everyone. The world needs more people like him. Love you babe. ♥️ https://t.co/5CJz9KhBac

The AEW stars have been in a relationship since they first met in 2017 through the dating app, Bumble.

#1 Jim Cornette recently harshly compared Jake Hager to Claudio Castagnoli

The Real Americans recently had an unofficial reuinion.

During the recent AEW Blood and Guts match, Jake Hager and Claudio Castagnoli faced off in what was the first time the men stood in the same ring since WWE.

While Cornette had nothing but praise for Castagnoli, he harshly criticized Hager while speaking on the most recent The Jim Cornette Experience.

"And here comes Hager, and he does a face-off with Claudio. And that would be good, except Claudio’s great, and Hager is the drizzling s***s. And he has no face, no oomph, his work is sloppy. But the heat’s got heat on the babyfaces," Cornette said. (04:37 onward)

Castagnoli would eventually go on to score the victory for his team during his AEW Dynamite debut, alluding to bigger things for the fan-favorite wrestler within the promotion.

