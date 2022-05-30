AEW News Roundup: Multiple wrestlers ready to jump ship to WWE, Sasha Banks and Naomi receive support from popular star (30 May 2022)

AEW has caused quite a stir in the world of professional wrestling over the past week. With the highly anticipated Double or Nothing pay-per-view in hindsight, the promotion will likely begin to build towards its next event.

While Tony Khan and his team prepare for this week's AEW Dynamite, let's dive into a few news pieces that dominated All Elite Wrestling's corner of the pro-wrestling world.

#5. Bryan Danielson discloses why he left WWE and signed with AEW

Bryan Danielson signed with AEW all the way back in September 2021.

During his interview with Sports Illustrated, Bryan Danielson revealed how reading "Four Thousand Weeks" made him change his mind about signing with WWE:

"The average lifespan is only 4,000 weeks. If you look at where I’m at now, I’m 2,000 weeks in, and I’ve got 2,000 weeks left. Do I want to spend the rest of those weeks entertaining people? Or do I want to spend more time with my family? That’s one of the reasons why I chose AEW. It allows me the ability to have a little more freedom with my wrestling, but it’s also to spend more time with my family," Danielson said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Bryan Danielson has always been a family man at heart, and his reasoning behind signing with AEW shows this. While the star puts his body and life on the line to entertain us, he clearly hasn't changed his priorities.

#4. According to a report, multiple AEW stars are more open to jumping ship to WWE

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Thank you everyone watching Justified “This is awesome!” chants now for Anarchy in the Arena!Thank you everyone watching @AEW Double or Nothing tonight! If you’re not watching now, there’s still time to join us LIVE on ppv on @BleacherReport or @ppv_com inDemand, satellite domestic + @fitetv international! Justified “This is awesome!” chants now for Anarchy in the Arena!Thank you everyone watching @AEW Double or Nothing tonight! If you’re not watching now, there’s still time to join us LIVE on ppv on @BleacherReport or @ppv_com inDemand, satellite domestic + @fitetv international!

According to a report by Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, other stars besides MJF are more open to signing with WWE if they get a good offer:

“There’s been a big shift among people in AEW. Not that like they want out," said Alvarez. "I get the impression that more people are willing to go [to WWE] if they get like a great offer. But now that they have seen that Cody’s made a lot of money and he’s like a top guy and he’s getting pushed, now things have absolutely changed in terms of the way that people view potentially going to WWE.” - (H/T: Wrestling News)

Things in AEW might not be as good as fans have been led to believe; however, until more stars officially jump ship, this should still be taken with a grain of salt.

#3. Ruby Soho sends heartfelt support to Naomi and Sasha Banks in the wake off their WWE controversy

Sasha Banks and Naomi recently caused quite a stir in WWE.

During an interview with CBS Sports, Ruby Soho shared her personal thoughts on the Sasha Banks/Naomi controversy and voiced her heartfelt support for the two stars:

"If that in the moment and in their heart of hearts is what they felt like they needed to do, then I can only understand from an outside perspective because you never know with that kind of stuff. You never know what they're experiencing, what their journey is like to that point, and why they felt like they needed to do what they needed to do." (H/T: CBS Sports)

Soho once shared a locker room with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and so likely knew the two stars. While Banks and Naomi are enduring increased scrutiny and criticism at the moment, many of their fans and former colleagues are showing support for the two.

#2. CM Punk wants to wrestle Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson next

Newly-crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk recently sat down for a post-media scrum after Double or Nothing. During his interview, Punk singled out the wrestlers he's eager to face next, with Moxley and Danielson at the top of the list:

"I always think number one with the bullet is always going to be Bryan Danielson. I've never wrestled Jon Moxley, I've wrestled Dean Ambrose, so that's an interesting match-up. I could probably finish out my career wrestling FTR every day for the rest of my life and it can be different and fun every single time. Will Hobbs is another guy that I think has all the potential in the world," Punk declared. (42:07)

The World Champion likely has a massive target on his back, and a number of stars will be gunning to dethrone him. CM Punk is no stranger to being the face of a company, and fans can expect the Straight Edge star to take the fight right to the enemy.

#1. Santana recently became the inaugural World Champion of new Puerto Rican promotion LAWE

Santana, after his grueling championship bout.

After capturing the LAWE World Championship, Santana sat down for an interview with Lucha Libre Online. The star broke down as he described the feeling behind capturing the belt:

"Not a lot of words man. That reaction after the three count… Just to hear that support… The building was rumbling! It’s a moment that will be here forever. I’m thankful. A few years back I got to come back to the island and win the tag team titles with my partner."

Santana continued, sharing the deep pride he now carries after representing his culture in the event:

"The fact that I got to come back here, represent (the culture), and win my first singles title, it means a lot. I’m sorry. I’m a little flustered. I had two crazy matches, which I haven’t done in forever,” Santana noted. (H/T: Lucha Libre Online)

The AEW star might never have held a belt in All Elite Wrestling, but nevertheless he can proudly say that he's the first ever LAWE World Champion.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

Edited by Jacob Terrell