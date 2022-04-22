AEW News Roundup: Triple H opens up about AEW/WWE competition, a veteran wrestler wants Christian to join Edge in his new faction, Jeff Hardy featured in a throwback video by Hall of Famer (21 April 2022)

AEW has had an explosive start to its week as Dynamite was filled with announcements and well-received matches. As factions continue to grow and new stars build their way up the official rankings, there's always something new and interesting unfolding.

Triple H recently spoke up on the competition between All Elite Wrestling and WWE. The Game was the brain behind WWE NXT during the "Wednesday Night Wars" where AEW and NXT went head-to-head. A veteran wrestler wants to see Christian Cage reunite with Edge and join the Rated-R Superstar's new faction.

Jeff Hardy made history decades ago, and a Hall of Famer recently shared a moment between them that most fans might have forgotten by now. All of this and more, in today's AEW News Roundup.

5. Triple H believes that the competition between AEW and WWE "makes everyone sharper"

The Game, making an announcement in NXT.

In a recent interview with Chris Vannini of The Athletic, WWE legend Triple H touched on the tension between AEW and WWE. According to The Game, the competition between the two promotions is leading to better wrestling products.

"As far as the competition aspect goes? It makes everybody sharper, you get lazy if you’re all there is and everybody goes about their business. The end of the day we’ll all be better for it. All those things have forced us to be in a better place right now. Not that we wouldn’t have gotten there anyway, but we had to do it quicker in some manner." (H/T Fightful).

4. Bully Ray wants AEW's Christian Cage to return to WWE and join Edge's new faction with Damian Priest

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE) discussed the recent promo between Edge and Damian Priest on RAW. According to the star, the dark aura the two gave off reminded him of The Brood.

Edge, Gangrel and Christian Cage were initially a faction of vampires during the Attitude Era. Bully Ray argued that Christian isn't doing anything noteworthy in AEW and that he should consider leaving to join this faction.

"How would you feel about Gangrel coming back? I think that would be great for a short term. What I think would be even better is Christian [as part of Edge and Damian Priest's faction]. Lord knows he ain't doing fu**all in AEW right now and I would be doing a lot more with Christian. I think Christian is massively underutilized," Bully Ray said. (33:00 to 33:37)

3. Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker disclosed that she was in disbelief when Cody Rhodes left the promotion

Baker during one of the promo segments Cody Rhodes would appear in.

During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Britt Baker spoke on the environment in the locker room before Rhodes departed. The star admitted that at first she didn't want to believe Cody was leaving AEW.

“From the day he wasn’t at Dynamite anymore, up until the announcement officially got released people were saying this and that backstage. Everyone was talking about it, but nobody believed it ‘cause it just seemed so crazy. I’m like, ‘Maybe, but no. There’s no way,'" Baker recalled.

Baker also took the moment to thank Cody Rhodes for his role in her career, especially by helping her after turning heel.

"With that being said, Cody, I am so thankful and grateful that I got to work with him when I did. Because when I turned heel, he took me under his wing." (H/T: Fightful)

2. Ric Flair recently took to Twitter to share a throwback video of himself with a young Jeff Hardy

Ric Flair is an icon of the wrestling industry and has seen many future stars rise and fall. Flair took to Twitter to share an interaction between himself and Jeff Hardy from RAW backstage around July 2002.

Flair shook the young star's hand and told him that he'd go on to reach high places in wrestling. The moment between the two notably happened a week after Jeff's monumental ladder match against The Undertaker for the Undisputed Championship.

1. Tony Khan has announced the first cross promotional pay-per-view involving AEW and NJPW

The two presidents moments before Adam Cole's intervention.

During the most recent episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan made yet another announcement. The All Elite Wrestling President made an in-person appearance alongside NJPW President, Takami Ohbari, and the two initially meant to announce the show.

Adam Cole interrupted the announcement and broke it in an Attitude-Era-esque promo. Jay White then appeared after Cole announced his appearance, and the leader of the Bullet Club took over. White announced that The Bullet Club and Undisputed Elite were the main draws.

The pay-per-view is set for June 26 this year, and will take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for the AEW/NJPW supershow? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell