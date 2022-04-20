Bully Ray wants "massively underutilized" AEW star to return to WWE and join Edge and Damian Priest

WWE legend Bully Ray feels that AEW star Christian is being underutilized in the company and wants to see him join forces with Edge and Damian Priest.

Priest sided with Edge in WWE at WrestleMania 38 when he interfered in The Rated-R Superstar's match with AJ Styles. Since then, the duo has continued their feud with The Phenomenal One and attacked him backstage on this week's RAW.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray discussed Edge and Damian Priest's segment on RAW this past week. He praised the pair of Edge and Priest, and said that the addition of Gangrel and Christian to the faction would be a good move. The duo was a part of a faction called The Brood alongside Edge in the late 90s.

"My exact thing that I was going to say to you when you got to the end of your point is, how would you feel about Gangrel coming back. I think that would be great for a short term. What I think would be even better is Christian [as part of Edge and Damian Priest's faction]. Lord knows he ain't doing fu**all in AEW right now and I would be doing a lot more with Christian. That's just me. I think Christian is massively underutilized. Just my opinion," said Bully Ray. (33:00 to 33:37)

This past week, Bully Ray drew parallels between Edge and Damian Priest's presentation on RAW to the Star Wars movie. He also stated that he'd love to see a Brood-themed entrance in the future.

WWE reportedly has plans to add another member to Edge and Damian Priest's faction

RJ....♡ @RJ2OO



#WWERaw No Rhea Ripley can join Edge and Damian Priest No Rhea Ripley can join Edge and Damian Priest 🔥🔥#WWERaw https://t.co/8zcFhCAmQC

A recent report claimed that Rhea Ripley could be a part of Edge's faction on RAW in the near future.

Ripley turned heel this past week on RAW when she attacked her tag team partner Liv Morgan. The Nightmare was frustrated with her team's failed attempts to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Former NXT star Tommaso Ciampa, who was recently called up to RAW's roster, is another name that the company has discussed joining Edge's faction.

Whom do you want to see in the evil stable alongside The Ultimate Opportunist and The Archer Of Infamy? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Pratik Singh