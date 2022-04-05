Original lineup for Edge’s new WWE stable revealed; potential new member - Reports

WWE reportedly has plans for Edge to form a new stable consisting of heel superstars on Monday Night RAW. Last night at WrestleMania, Damien Priest joined forces with The Rated-R Superstar, becoming the first name to join the group.

According to Fightful Select, several other names have been pitched for the stable, including one from NXT. Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has been considered, though it hasn't been confirmed.

Tommaso Ciampa is the NXT name suggested. The former NXT Champion bid farewell to the developmental brand during Saturday's Stand & Deliver, and was embraced by Triple H.

Ciampa has been appearing on RAW recently, and he even competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown. It's possible that he has been called up to the main roster and could be a great addition to Edge's stable.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is currently part of a babyface tag team with Liv Morgan. The two challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania Sunday in a fatal 4-way tag team match.

Damien Priest expressed interest in teaming up with Edge in WWE

Damien Priest has had a decent run on RAW since joining the red brand. He teamed up with Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37, was undefeated for months, and had a long run with the US Championship.

Several months ago, The Archer of Infamy named Edge as one of the superstars he'd like to team up with in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling:

“Well, I mean if I had my choice, of course, I would pick one of my friends. I got Riddle, I got Keith Lee. But then the selfish part of me [would] be like, Yo Edge! What’s up man?! Where [are] you at?! (laughs)", Damian Priest said.

Priest added that he even has a name in mind: Rated Rockstars. This is a huge opportunity for Damien, as being in a team with the WWE Hall of Famer will propel him to the top. It'll be interesting to see who else will be announced as a member for the stable.

