Damian Priest wants to team up with WWE Hall of Famer; Has a team name in mind [Exclusive]

Former NXT North American Champion Damian Priest teamed up with recording artist Bad Bunny at Wrestlemania 37 to win against John Morrison and The Miz. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he has revealed that he wants to team up with WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

In an interview with Jose G of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Archer of Infamy was asked about the feud and who he would like to team up with. Damian Priest stated that he would like to team up with Riddle, Keith Lee or Edge.

“Well, I mean if I had my choice, of course, I would pick one of my friends. I got Riddle, I got Keith Lee. But then the selfish part of me [would] be like, Yo Edge! What’s up man?! Where [are] you at?! (laughs)", Damian Priest said.

On being suggested that Edge and Priest could potentially win the RAW Tag Team titles together, Priest was affirmative and said that he even had a name in mind.

"Yeah, Rated Rockstars. Let’s get that!”

The Rated R Superstar has won the Tag Titles 14 times in total with 7 different partners. While Edge is currently in a feud with Seth Rollins on the SmackDown brand, a potential move to RAW and teaming up with Damian Priest is an exciting prospect, especially if Randy Orton and Riddle manage to win the RAW Tag Team titles from AJ Styles and Omos.

Can Damian Priest dethrone Sheamus at SummerSlam?

Damian Priest defeated Sheamus in an episode of Monday Night RAW last month to earn the right to challenge him for the United States Championship.

Sheamus has held the title ever since he won it back at Wrestlemania. His title reign has lasted for over 130 days but hasn't lived up to expectations as his first title defense came in June, 3 months after he first won the title. So putting the title on an up-and-comer like Priest could do a world of good for him.

If The Archer of Infamy manages to win the title, he would be only the second WWE superstar to win both the North American and US title.

You can watch the entire video of Damian Priest's interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling below:

What do you think of a potential team-up between Edge and Damian Priest? Do you think Priest can dethrone Sheamus to become the US Champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Aashran Mahajan