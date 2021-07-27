Sheamus reaches 100 days as champion as a new WWE United States Championship contender emerges

The opening contest of this week's edition of Monday Night RA saw WWE United States Champion Sheamus take on Damien Priest in a "Contender's Match;" which means if Priest gets the win, he will get a championship match in the future.

Prior to the match starting, WWE's Twitter account posted the following tweet announcing that The Celtic Warrior has crossed 100 days as champion.

Sheamus became the champion 100 days ago when he defeated Riddle at WrestleMania 37. Many perceive the title win on The Grandest Stage of Them All as a thank you for providing a year's worth of tremendous matches, and the contest with Riddle was definitely one of them.

Sheamus now has to deal with an Archer of Infamy

As stated previously, Sheamus has consistently put on quality matches over the past year, and tonight's contest against Damien Priest was no exception. The match lasted nearly ten minutes with several great nearfalls; however, it was the execution of Hit The Lights by Priest that enabled The Archer of Infamy the win and a future WWE United States Championship opportunity.

They did not announce when the championship match would take place, but one can assume that Sheamus is going to try to postpone the match for as long as possible due to claiming his nose was broken again. Expect Sheamus to milk the injury until Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville force him to compete, most likely at SummerSlam.

If tonight's match was any indicator, a longer and more competitive match at SummerSlam could have the possibility of stealing the show.

