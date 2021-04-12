Sheamus defeats Riddle in a brutal match at WrestleMania 37 to become the new United States Champion

Sheamus displayed his dominance in his match against Riddle at WrestleMania 37 as he defeated The Original Bro to become the new United States Champion. This win marks the beginning of Sheamus' third reign as the US Champion.

Both men put on a great bout in what was one of the best matches of Night Two.

Things did not look to be in favor of Sheamus at one point when he botched his patented White Noise off the top rope. From that point on, it looked as though Riddle had the advantage, taking the fight to the Celtic Warrior.

Riddle got in some great offense and seemed like he was the favorite to win the match.

Riddle clearly showed just why he was the United States Champion and perhaps made a case for an even bigger push in the near future. However, things would not end in his favor, as Sheamus hit a beautiful Brogue Kick mid-air when Riddle attempted a middle-rope springboard moonsault. The Celtic Warrior pinned Riddle in the middle of the ring to become a three-time US Champion.

Sheamus reacts to defeating Riddle and becoming the new US Champion at WrestleMania

The match between Sheamus and Riddle left the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats. It was so close that no one really knew who would come out on top. However, The Celtic Warrior was certain that things would end with him walking out as champion.

Following the match, Sheamus shared his thoughts via Twitter, making it clear that he knew all along that this would be the end result.

"..said i’d throw my hat in the ring & make @SuperKingofBros see real birds fly.. United States Champion AND you’re welcome. #WrestleMania #finisherofthecentury"

The fans weren't the only ones who were impressed by the finish to the match, as even Sheamus felt he had what he considers to be the "finisher of the century".

