AEW News Roundup: WWE legend's alliance hailed better than Malakai Black's faction; former NXT Champion wants to face CM Punk; top star forming stable? (April 15, 2022)

In this week's AEW News roundup, we will look at the reaction to Satnam Singh's Dynamite debut and snippets from Adam Cole's latest interview with Busted Open Radio.

We could also see a new faction forming in AEW as well. So without further ado, let's catch up on the latest news roundup here.

#5. AEW coach responds to fans upset over Satnam Singh's debut

Satnam Singh's long-awaited AEW debut finally occurred on this week's Dynamite. In the main event, after Samoa Joe defeated Minoru Suzuki to win the ROH TV title, the Indian wrestler joined forces with Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt to attack the newly-crowned champion.

However, Singh's appearance seems to have divided wrestling fans. AEW coach QT Marshall has chimed in on the underwhelming reception during an interview on the latest episode of Busted Open:

"I’m excited that they got him out there, and you know, obviously, I read some of the stuff that people were saying about him. Listen, he’s brand new. You’ve gotta give him a chance. I think the best way to put someone out there is, to put him out there with guys with a lot of experience. Nobody knows what he’s going to do. It’s not like he’s going for the World Title right now.”

It remains to be seen whether the former basketball player can bounce back from this reception. Tony Khan has high hopes for the new star and hopes to utilize him to enter the Indian market. Judging by first impressions, Satnam has his work cut out if he wants to win over the AEW audience.

#4. TBS Champion Jade Cargill could be forming her faction

Jade Cargill is the current TBS Champion and is undefeated in singles competition. While she has dominated the AEW women's division mainly on her own, it seems like Cargill will get some help soon.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the promotion teased the possibility of Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan becoming members of Cargill's faction. The TBS Champion has mentioned her 'Baddie Section' in recent promos. The aforementioned two wrestlers appeared in the audience as part of the section during this week's Dynamite episode.

The camera cut to the two young stars during the match between Skye Blue and Marina Shafir, who will next challenge Cargill for her title. Velvet also took to Twitter to share a photo of herself with Hogan in the Baddie Section with the caption:

"Baddie section with the HOTTEST baddie #AEWDynamite"

As one of the company's rising stars, it makes sense for Cargill to get protection as Britt Baker got with Jamie Hayter and Rebel. Velvet and Hogan could interfere in the upcoming TBS Championship match between Cargill and Shafir. This will cement the faction as the latest threat on the women's roster.

#3. Adam Cole shares his thoughts on Tony Khan purchasing ROH

Adam Cole and Tony Khan in a media scrum.

AEW star Adam Cole has a long history with the Ring of Honor. Way before he was the NXT champion, The Bay Bay got his start in the independent promotion.

Now that Tony Khan has purchased ROH, Cole was asked to share his thoughts. In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Adam Cole said:

"I was elated as well, mainly because again, Ring of Honor was not only so important and influential to me, but again so many of the professional wrestlers that you see today came through Ring of Honor. Ring of Honor was involved in to a lot of people, exposing them to places like New Japan Pro Wrestling. People who only watched wrestling in the United States were able to access all this different pro wrestling. "

Cole also praised ROH's influence on the wrestling industry and expressed the AEW President's love for the business.

"It kind of seriously, with the way that ROH went, it changed the modern style of professional wrestling in a lot of ways, but the reason I was so happy, aside from the fact that now I know Ring of Honor is not going away is Tony Khan loves the history of pro wrestling and respects the history of pro wrestling. So I know that Ring of Honor and Tony Khan's hands is a good place to be."

Many All Elite stars have storied histories in ROH, such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Samoa Joe. With both promotions under the same umbrella, Tony Khan will have the ability to tap into the vast video library and footage of these wrestlers' early careers to enhance storylines. Adam Cole will benefit from it too.

#2. Jim Cornette prefers Edge's new faction over the House of Black

What is the plan of Edge and Damian Priest?

Jim Cornette recently drew comparisons between AEW star Malakai Black's House of Black faction and WWE Superstar Edge's new alliance with Damian Priest, with the wrestling legend preferring the latter.

Both factions had similar aesthetics, but Cornette hailed Edge's alliance with Damian Priest as it made more sense and was explained better, while Black's vignettes were overly dramatic. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former manager elaborated:

"What do you think about Edge? What do you think about Edge doing Malakai Black's entrance better than Malakai Black?"(...) This is The House of Black, just without the f**king stupid, overly dramatic psychological sh*t that nobody understands. They're telling the story first. They're putting the horse before the cart. Imagine that. They're explaining who these people are, what their motivations are, and how they came together, and who they're after," Cornette added.

Regardless of Cornette's opinion, the House of Black is thriving in All Elite Wrestling now that Brody King and Buddy Matthews are in their ranks. However, edge's new group is still in its infancy, and there is a possibility that he will add more members, with names such as Rhea Ripley and Tommasso Ciampa thrown around.

#1. Adam Cole wants a dream match with CM Punk

CM Punk's return to pro wrestling last year has opened up the possibility of several dream matches. He already has put on stellar matches against Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, and MJF. Now, Adam Cole has expressed his desire to get in the ring with CM Punk in AEW.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Cole revealed that Punk was a significant influence on him to get into the wrestling business:

"It hasn't happened yet, but CM Punk is my huge one [Dream Opponent]. Because again, I've made it very clear that for me personally, he was one of the most impactful professional wrestlers as far as inspiration goes... I remember seeing him in Ring of Honor and again watching his promos and going, I really, really wanna focus on getting good on the microphone because of listening to him talk, and then I thought, okay, he retired, it's just it's never gonna happen. Now the fact that it's a possibility, I mean, I can't get it out of my head. I know that someday it just it has to happen."

A potential dream match could happen sooner rather than later. Cole is slated to challenge Hangman Page once more for the AEW Championship in a Texas Death Match. Meanwhile, Punk has clarified that he wants to take a shot at the title next.

If Cole is victorious, that will set up a box office clash between the former NXT Champion and the Straight Edge Superstar, possibly at Double or Nothing.

