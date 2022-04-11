"Overly dramatic psychological sh*t that nobody understands"- WWE legend calls Edge's faction better than top AEW star's stable

Jim Cornette recently drew comparisons between AEW star Malakai Black's The House of Black faction and WWE Superstar Edge's alliance with Damian Priest.

During the build-up to WrestleMania 38, the WWE Hall of Famer turned heel for the first time in over a decade after he assaulted AJ Styles.

At The Show of Shows, The Ultimate Opportunist defeated The Phenomenal One, courtesy of Damian Priest's slight distraction.

The two men then kneeled together to signal the formation of a new alliance. On an episode of RAW last week, The Rated R Superstar officially introduced Priest as "The Punishment for the Guilty."

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager asserted that Edge did a better haunting style of an entrance on RAW than Malakai Black:

"What do you think about Edge? What do you think about Edge doing Malakai Black's entrance better than Malakai Black?" Jim Cornette said. [2:01:36- 2:01:44]

Cornette further lauded WWE for explaining the backstory between Priest and The Master Manipulator before pulling the trigger on their alliance.

Jim Cornette, however, also referenced The House of Black's vignettes and called them overly dramatic.

"This is The House of Black, just without the f**king stupid, overly dramatic psychological sh*t that nobody understands. They're telling the story first. They're putting the horse before the cart. Imagine that. They're explaining who these people are, what their motivations are, and how they came together, and who they're after," Cornette added. [2:03:43- 2:04:08]

It's no secret that mentor-protege alliances have proven successful in WWE history. Though still too early to predict, the saga between Edge and Priest promises to captivate the audience.

It will be interesting to see whether there will be a third addition to their group, much like The House of Black.

Brody King downplayed WWE Superstar Edge's association with Damian Priest

Following WWE RAW last week, the company's Twitter handle posted a tweet, notably asking fans to name the duo of Edge and Damian Priest.

In an amusing bit, AEW's Brody King poked fun at the two Superstars, calling them second-fiddles to The House of Black.

So far, neither Priest nor Edge has responded to King's hilarious dig at their faction.

Edited by Anirudh

