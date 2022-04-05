AEW star takes a massive shot at Edge and Damian Priest's new stable on WWE RAW

Brody King recently took a hilarious dig at Edge and Damian Priest's new stable on WWE RAW, comparing them to his faction, House of Black, in AEW.

At WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday, The Archer of Infamy's unexpected appearance during Edge and AJ Styles' clash surprised fans. Though he didn't directly cost The Phenomenal One the match, the former got distracted by Priest's presence, allowing the Rated R Superstar to capitalize and defeat Styles.

On this week's WWE RAW, Edge and Damian Priest officially confirmed that they were aligned and went on to assault AJ Styles again. WWE's Twitter account shared a picture of the two, asking fans to create a name for them.

AEW's Brodie King quickly took note of the tweet and wrote that Edge and Damian Priest were an inferior version of the House of Black.

"When you order House of Black on Wish.com," tweeted King.

Check out his tweet below:

For those unaware, House of Black is led by Malakai Black in All Elite Wrestling. Brody King was the first to join forces with the former NXT Champion, after which Buddy Matthews also joined them. The stable is currently undefeated in the promotion.

Edge has taken shots at AEW in the past

While many fans seem unhappy with Brodie King for taking a dig at Edge and Damian Priest, it's worth noting that the former WWE Champion has also taken shots at AEW in the past.

In November 2021, the Rated R Superstar took a jibe at Tony Khan's promotion for referencing WWE to get a 'cheap reaction.' The WWE Hall of Famer's shot on RAW was in response to CM Punk name-dropping The Miz on Dynamite, terming MJF a lesser version of the A-Lister.

Edge was involved in a feud with The Miz at that point, during which he took the cheeky dig. It remains to be seen whether The Ultimate Opportunist now takes a dig at Brody King or the House of Black.

What do you make of Brody King's dig at Edge and Damian Priest? Sound off in the comments section below.

