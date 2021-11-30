Edge takes a shot at AEW during segment on WWE RAW

Edge proved he is still one of the best on the mic during this week's episode of RAW as he lashed out at The Miz. The Rated-R Superstar proceeded to take a cheeky dig at AEW during the segment as well.

This week on RAW, The Miz returned to WWE when he interrupted Edge's own comeback celebrations.

Both men had quite an interesting back and forth regarding their history in the company. As a part of the promo, The Rated-R Superstar told The Miz:

"You have people on other shows saying your name just to get a cheap reaction!" said Edge.

This was a reaction to AEW's recent promo between MJF and CM Punk, referencing The A-Lister.

"He thinks what he does is revolutionary to the wrestling business when in reality he's just a less famous Miz."

Several WWE Superstars were referenced in what was seen as an incredible promo from CM Punk, including Triple H and John Cena.

Edge and The Miz made their returns to WWE TV this week

Edge and The Miz have been missing from WWE TV for several weeks, with the latter taking part in Dancing With The Stars' most recent season. The WWE Hall Of Famer took some time away following his incredible outing at Crown Jewel.

Edge's return to the company was announced this past week on SmackDown, but The Miz's comeback was a surprise.

This current storyline seems to be heading towards a feud between both men, and the return of Maryse could play a part in this. Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, is currently working for WWE on their NXT brand as a commentator.

Phoenix has returned to WWE several times and could be called into action to help her husband if Maryse decides to hang around and play a much more physical role in this storyline.

