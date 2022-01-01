Sammy Guevara confirms he's in a relationship with top AEW star

Sammy Guevara seemingly confirmed on New Year's Day that he is in a relationship with fellow AEW star Tay Conti. He went public with the relationship via a post on Twitter.

Fans had speculated if the Spanish God and the former WWE NXT star were in a relationship for a long time. It was based on their social media interactions, as well as their evident bond on Sammy's vlog.

Sammy Guevara confirmed the relationship with a few pictures of him and Tay celebrating the new year.

A few weeks back, Sammy Guevara announced that he and his long-time partner Pam had broken up and fans' speculation intensified. This incident led to the evils of social media rearing their ugly heads.

Tay Conti was subjected to various accusations, causing the Brazilian to deactivate her Twitter account for some time. Now that it is official, hopefully the two are left alone and enjoy a healthy relationship.

2021 has been a phenomenal year for both Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti at AEW. While the latter ascended to the top of the women's division, facing Britt Baker in a high profile match for the women's title, Sammy Guevara became TNT Champion for the first time in his career after defeating Miro.

Sammy Guevara recently lost the TNT Championship on AEW Rampage

Sammy Guevara lost the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes last week on a special Christmas episode of AEW Rampage.

The two babyfaces squared off after the American Nightmare challenged the Inner Circle member as an open challenge which Sammy Guevara accepted. After an excellent match, Cody Rhodes captured the belt for the third time in his career after delivering two Cross Rhodes and a Tiger Driver 98.

Sammy Guevara has been positioned as one of the four pillars of AEW. Right now it's unclear what Tony Khan has in store for the young star, but he should look to enhance his reputation as a singles star in 2022, even more so than he did in 2021.

