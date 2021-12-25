"My personal life is no one's business" - AEW star Tay Conti issues statement after returning to social media

AEW star Tay Conti returned to social media after taking a sabbatical a few days back. The Brazilian also issued an official statement on her Instagram stories.

Conti was on the receiving end of many unsavory comments from fans after TNT Champion Sammy Guevara announced his breakup with long-time girlfriend Pam Nizio.

The backlash prompted Conti to delete her Twitter handle and take time off from Instagram, with her team taking control over her account.

The Brazilian athlete has now returned to social media through a message on her Instagram story. Tay Conti wrote that she decided to take time off after many unwanted comments.

She added that her personal life is no one's business and that no one had the right to spread any false rumors. Furthermore, Conti wrote that she's extremely proud of herself, and haters can't take away her happiness. In closing, she thanked her fans for their continuous support.

Here's the full statement by Tay Conti:

"I had to take some time off social media because I was reading some unnecessary comments. My personal life is no ones business and no one has the right to create false rumors and harras me for something that wasn’t my fault. When I look at the mirror, I’m happy to see who I am and I’m proud of myself. If you like my career, great you can stay but if you don’t, just leave. One thing is for sure: HATERS WILL NOT TAKE MY HAPPINESS AWAY. I’m living my best life and bringing happiness to the people that enjoy my work. For those who shared love, I can’t THANK YOU enough.. know that I do appreciate and love lea, I’ll keep going no matter what. Now let’s f**king go bc I need to workout, period."

Screengrab of Tay Conti's Instagram story.

AEW star Sammy Guevara urged fans to not blame Tay Conti for his breakup

A few days back, the reigning TNT Champion made it clear that his breakup had nothing to do with anyone else. Though Guevara didn't mention Tay Conti in his tweet, it was clear that he was alluding to the latter when urging fans not to point fingers.

sammy guevara @sammyguevara This shouldn’t have to be said… but my relationship with Pam ending had nothing to do with ANYONE else.



Pam and I broke up back in October and just now felt was the time to make it publicly known.



So please stop pointing fingers and looking for someone to blame. This shouldn’t have to be said… but my relationship with Pam ending had nothing to do with ANYONE else.Pam and I broke up back in October and just now felt was the time to make it publicly known. So please stop pointing fingers and looking for someone to blame.

For those unaware, back on the August 18th, 2021 episode of Dynamite, Sammy Guevara had publicly proposed to Pam Nizio on live television. The moment was one of the most heartwarming and touching moments in the history of AEW's flagship show.

Hence, the breakup caused such waves. Do you think fans should be more careful before making baseless accusations on social media? Sound off in the comments section below.

