Sammy Guevara reacts to Cody Rhodes leaving AEW

Sammy Guevara has reacted to the news that Cody Rhodes has officially exited AEW along with his wife Brandi Rhodes.

It was known that Cody was working on a "handshake" deal with AEW for weeks after his contract had expired in December last year. It was presumed that he would re-sign, but it is now confirmed that he has indeed left the company.

The news has undoubtedly shocked quite a few fans and received reactions from all over. Cody's first-ever opponent on Dynamite, Sammy Guevara, has reacted to the news in the only way he knows.

Guevara tweeted a picture of him and Cody Rhodes shaking hands. In a way, the image was a way to thank Cody for all he's done for him. He has been a big reason for Guevara's ascendance into superstardom and helped pave the way for other younger talents, including MJF and Darby Allin.

Cody was one of the main driving forces of AEW since its inception, and some fans are possibly shocked at the idea that his destination could be elsewhere. Not much is known at this time, but certainly, WWE is one of those rumored destinations. Only time will tell if that is the case.

How many titles did Cody Rhodes win in AEW?

While Cody Rhodes never became AEW World Champion, he still became a 3-time TNT Champion. The American Nightmare was integral to the company being set up and even pledged early on that he wouldn't compete for the World Title in AEW if he didn't beat Chris Jericho at the time.

Of course, that did come to pass, but Cody ended up being the first-ever TNT Champion and had the privilege of being Brodie Lee's last opponent when they feuded over the title. It'll be interesting to see where Cody lands but certainly, a world title is possibly elsewhere in his future.

