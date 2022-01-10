"One of the greatest to ever do it" - Top champion sends an emotional message for AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes

Despite going to war with him at the AEW Battle of the Belts, Sammy Guevara has the utmost respect for wrestling veteran Dustin Rhodes. The interim TNT Champion firmly believes that the legendary performer is one of the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle.

On Sunday night's show, Dustin stepped up to face Guevara in the absence of his brother, TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, who was unable to compete due to a medical issue.

Though he wrestled on such short notice, the former WWE star delivered one of his strongest and most memorable performances in AEW.

From delivering a Canadian Destroyer on Guevara from the ring apron through a table to kicking out of Go To Home, Dustin left no stone unturned in his attempt to win the gold. That said, The Spanish God's speed and agility came in handy when he pinned his opponent with a sunset flip to become the interim TNT Champion.

A few hours back, Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to share a snap of Dustin embracing him after their match at Battle of the Belts. Alongside the picture, Guevara shared a heartfelt caption, writing that he has nothing but respect for Dustin Rhodes and that the legend was one of the greats of the business.

"Nothing but respect for @dustinrhodes Truly one of the greatest to ever do it," said Guevara.

sammy guevara @sammyguevara Nothing but respect for @dustinrhodes Truly one of the greatest to ever do it. Nothing but respect for @dustinrhodes Truly one of the greatest to ever do it. https://t.co/AUzCrlLD0I

AEW star Dustin Rhodes also had kind words for Sammy Guevara

Following his crushing loss, no one would have objected if Dustin had chosen not to congratulate Sammy Guevara on his Title win.

However, being the legend he is, Dustin Rhodes went out of his way to send a kind message for The Spanish God on Twitter, adding that he was an "unbelievable" asset to AEW.

Guevara will now defend his interim TNT Championship against Daniel Garcia on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Garcia had interrupted The Inner Circle member while the latter was celebrating his title win, resulting in the two exchanging blows.

Later, in a backstage interview, Sammy Guevara confirmed that he would put his title on the line on Wednesday.

Also Read Article Continues below

What did you make of Dustin Rhodes' performance at AEW Battle of the Belts? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks Alberto Del Rio would be a good get for AEW. Click here for details

Edited by Alan John