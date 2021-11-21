The Young Bucks share a cryptic message about their AEW contract 

The Young Bucks, recently sent out a cheeky and cryptic message about their contract status with the promotion.

Apart from their in-ring duties in All Elite Wrestling, Matt and Nick Jackson are also the Executive Vice-Presidents of the promotion. They have been there with AEW since its inception in 2019, playing an integral in the company achieving unprecedented levels of success in such a short period.

The former AEW Tag Team Champions are pretty active on Twitter, constantly updating their bios to take in-character shots at their rivals, wrestling veterans, and even WWE at times. The Young Bucks' latest Twitter bio update is a bewildering one, as they bluntly write their message is a "cryptic" post about their contracts.

"Cryptic post about our contracts," wrote The Young Bucks.

There's a chance that the duo's bio has nothing to it and is merely a shot at the wrestling discourse being dominated by several wrestlers' contract statuses. Currently, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly are two WWE stars whose contracts will expire soon, with fans busy discussing their next move.

As far as The Young Bucks' AEW contract is concerned, there's no information regarding it. Since they are the company's EVPs, fans can expect them to stick with All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future.

AEW's The Young Bucks is one of Ric Flair's favorite tag teams

Though not many veterans are pleased with The Young Bucks' high-flying and, at times, logic-defying wrestling style, Ric Flair thinks otherwise.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer stated that Matt and Nick Jackson do things he has never seen inside the squared circle. Furthermore, The Nature Boy also praised SmackDown Tag Team Champion, The Usos.

"I would take The Young Bucks and The Usos as two of my favorite teams. They have a different style than Tully and Arn, but the way wrestling is put together today, and the way the guys are taught to entertain, I think The Usos are phenomenal and The Young Bucks do some stuff I’ve never seen,” said Ric Flair.

The Young Bucks lost their six-man tag team bout at Full Gear, where they teamed up with Adam Cole to square off against Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. It'll be interesting to see what AEW has planned for the duo in the coming weeks.

