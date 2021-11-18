Ric Flair names AEW and WWE tag teams as two of his favorites

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair loves The Young Bucks and The Usos, calling them his favorite tag teams at the moment.

The Young Bucks are perhaps the most well-known and highly regarded tag team outside of WWE, even before they joined AEW. Their high-flying action has won over fans over the last few years. The Usos will go down as one of the greatest tag teams to wrestle in WWE. The brothers have won seven Tag Team Championships in the company.

While speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair thinks that The Usos are "phenomenal" while The Young Bucks do things that he hasn't seen before in the ring.

"I would take The Young Bucks and The Usos as two of my favorite teams. They have a different style than Tully and Arn, but the way wrestling is put together today, and the way the guys are taught to entertain, I think The Usos are phenomenal and The Young Bucks do some stuff I’ve never seen,” said Ric Flair. (H/T WrestlingNews)

The Nature Boy also believes that The Usos have helped Roman Reigns and vice versa as they protect each other. Reigns has benefitted from Jimmy and Jey being alongside him, as per the WWE Hall of Famer.

The alliance with Roman Reigns has elevated The Usos in WWE

The Usos, since forming The Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns, have taken their career up a few notches and have continued to dominate the blue brand. The duo is currently in their fifth reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions, two less than The New Day, who have won the titles the most number of times.

They have featured in high-profile feuds with The Tribal Chief in recent months and helped him hold on to the Universal title for a long time.

Reigns' title run wouldn't have been as dominant as it is without the presence of The Usos, whose conniving actions have made fans boo The Bloodline.

Do you feel that Roman Reigns' current run has been made better by his alliance with The Usos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

