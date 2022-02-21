The Young Bucks (sort of) address Cody Rhodes' AEW Exit 

On Being The Elite, AEW's The Young Bucks wanted to talk about 'the elephant in the room' only to talk about something else and jokingly asked what happened to Cody at the end of the segment.

For most, Cody Rhodes leaving the company he helped start was a shock to the pro wrestling world, with word that he could debut in WWE very soon. While Kenny Omega addressed the issue in a recent interview, many were waiting to hear from The Young Bucks on what they thought.

On the latest episode of BTE, The Young Bucks began their video, saying things would be different moving forward. They believed that they should address the issue, only then to talk about their bags going missing and never seeing it again.

They eventually said they had to move on and get stronger, only to be interrupted by Brandon Cutler, who thought this segment was about Cody. Matt Jackson's response was, "The h**l happened to Cody?"

While the video doesn't address Cody's departure, The Young Bucks did, in their own way, via BTE. Of course, they will give a substantive answer in the future to Cody's AEW exit, but for now, Being The Elite will have to suffice.

Jim Cornette says Cody Rhodes was never going to match CM Punk in AEW

Cody Rhodes leaving AEW has been the biggest story across promotions, and while The Young Bucks have not responded, Jim Cornette certainly had something to say about it.

On his podcast, Cornette believed that Cody would always be second-tier to guys like Danielson and CM Punk and couldn't match their impact.

"Cody was one of the guys that started there, he was never gonna have the impact of a CM Punk, a level of a guy like that coming back to the business after seven years and Bryan Danielson, who has been at that level and has that goodwill because of the greatness that he has been involved before he comes in," said Jim Cornette. (From 20:05 - 20:24)

Does Cornette have a point? If Cody Rhodes left AEW because he didn't want to be second-fiddle to Punk and Danielson, would it be the same in WWE?

At the moment, it seems that WWE has big plans for him to be portrayed as a top-level guy. But in pro wrestling, anything can happen.

Do think Cody Rhodes will eventually return to All Elite Wrestling at some point in the future? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

