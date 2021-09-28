AEW's The Young Bucks take a dig at WWE and Extreme Rules finish

Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks recently took a dig at WWE hours after the Extreme Rules event.

Matt and Nick Jackson don't think twice before taking shots at those in the wrestling business, including WWE. The duo's latest dig seems to have been directed at the highly talked-about finish to Extreme Rules 2021.

The main event of the pay-per-view featured Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against Finn Balor. The match had a controversial finish, with the ring ropes breaking just as Balor went up the turnbuckle to deliver the Coup de Grace. This allowed Reigns to spear Balor and retain his title.

The bizarre finish quickly became a trending topic on Twitter. Many trolled WWE for booking this finish, with The Young Bucks also joining the bandwagon. The former AEW Tag Team Champions updated their Twitter bio, writing that they're keen to check out what's trending from the pay-per-view.

"They just had a PPV. Gonna go check out what’s trending," wrote The Young Bucks.

Fans can expect WWE to provide some clarity over the controversial end to Extreme Rules 2021 on this week's episode of SmackDown.

The Young Bucks recently made an interesting demand to AEW management

After AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, The Young Bucks made a bold demand via Twitter, asking AEW to crown them and Adam Cole (Superkliq) as the first-ever Trios Champions in the promotion.

This demand stemmed from their win over Christian Cage and Jurassic Express at the Friday night show.

Going by how over Superkliq is with fans, it wouldn't come as a surprise if AEW indeed books them to become the first Trios Champions in the company whenever the titles are introduced.

Also Read

What did you make of the controversial finish to Extreme Rules 2021? Should The Young Bucks and Adam Cole become AEW's inaugural Trios Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry