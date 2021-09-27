Twitter reacts to bizarre WWE Extreme Rules ending between Roman Reigns and 'The Demon' Finn Balor

The WWE Universe was left confused after the bizarre way Extreme Rules ended. Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship against 'The Demon' Finn Balor. Several fans have posted funny reactions to it on Twitter.

The main event of Extreme Rules saw Balor take the fight to Reigns in the namesake match. He came close to victory multiple times, especially at the end. The Demon's music played and the arena's lighting turned red, suddenly giving him a jolt of energy.

Finn Balor proceeded to decimate Roman Reigns and set up for the Coup de Grace, but the top rope completely broke. He fell off and was prone to a Spear from The Tribal Chief, who is still the Universal Champion. The finish was confusing and made no sense, taking away from the great Extreme Rules Match.

Twitter wasn't exactly kind, with many WWE fans coming up with some hilarious memes and explanations for the finish. Check them out:

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo

Loved the Demon thing with the music.

Hated the finish.



Loved the match.Loved the Demon thing with the music.Hated the finish.

Loved the Demon thing with the music.

Hated the finish.



#ExtremeRules

jvst!n @xWrecklntent Finn Balór going for the Coup de Grace against Roman #ExtremeRules Finn Balór going for the Coup de Grace against Roman #ExtremeRules https://t.co/YfKTbwk5V8

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia I think we know who broke the rope. God fighting back against the Demon 🤣 #ExtremeRules I think we know who broke the rope. God fighting back against the Demon 🤣 #ExtremeRules https://t.co/5RgKBZY267

The Brandalorian @CaveOfSplendor

#ExtremeRules Me to WWE Creative for that ending to Reigns vs Balor Me to WWE Creative for that ending to Reigns vs Balor

#ExtremeRules https://t.co/664OjwcnOg

WWE Creative Humor @WWECreative_ish Who knew the rope was going to collapse under the weight of ridiculous booking? #ExtremeRules Who knew the rope was going to collapse under the weight of ridiculous booking? #ExtremeRules

P̷u̷n̷k̷.̷™̷ @TheEnduringIcon



#ExtremeRules The top rope said "nah" to Finn Balor's chances of winning the title The top rope said "nah" to Finn Balor's chances of winning the title



#ExtremeRules

Sam Roberts @notsam When we find out Paul Heyman broke that rope… When we find out Paul Heyman broke that rope… https://t.co/S6JXJ6eXX8

Andrew @whyyoustooopid



“We’re cool, right?”



#ExtremeRules WWE to the fans after that Roman Reigns vs Finn Balor ending:“We’re cool, right?” WWE to the fans after that Roman Reigns vs Finn Balor ending:



“We’re cool, right?”



#ExtremeRules https://t.co/deQUYHIiKv

Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh @CaptainFerg



#ExtremeRules Finn Bálor losing to a top rope breaking is even dumber than losing to an exploding TV in your face. Finn Bálor losing to a top rope breaking is even dumber than losing to an exploding TV in your face.



#ExtremeRules https://t.co/9RnPBeTRJX

Mr. Warren Hayes @MrWarrenHayes LMAO The Demon is not protected. He was speared and pinned. LMAO The Demon is not protected. He was speared and pinned.

Roman Reigns vs. The Demon headlined a great WWE Extreme Rules

Despite the way it ended, Extreme Rules was a great show. The undercard didn't have any stipulation matches but WWE delivered some excellent in-ring action. No match was bad, with several coming close to being the best of the bunch.

The most noteworthy development before the main event was Sasha Banks' return, as she caused Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair to end in a disqualification. The match, before the run-in, was brilliant.

Charlotte Flair retained her RAW Women's Championship in a good match against Alexa Bliss, who was quite over in her hometown. The Usos and The Street Profits put on a banger for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in what may have been the match of the night.

All in all, WWE had a great night with Extreme Rules.

What did you think of the pay-per-view? Let us know in the comments below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh