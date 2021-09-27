×
Twitter reacts to bizarre WWE Extreme Rules ending between Roman Reigns and 'The Demon' Finn Balor

'The Demon' Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns - WWE Extreme Rules
Divesh Merani
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Sep 27, 2021 12:06 PM IST
News

The WWE Universe was left confused after the bizarre way Extreme Rules ended. Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship against 'The Demon' Finn Balor. Several fans have posted funny reactions to it on Twitter.

The main event of Extreme Rules saw Balor take the fight to Reigns in the namesake match. He came close to victory multiple times, especially at the end. The Demon's music played and the arena's lighting turned red, suddenly giving him a jolt of energy.

Finn Balor proceeded to decimate Roman Reigns and set up for the Coup de Grace, but the top rope completely broke. He fell off and was prone to a Spear from The Tribal Chief, who is still the Universal Champion. The finish was confusing and made no sense, taking away from the great Extreme Rules Match.

The Ones. #ExtremeRules

(via @WWEDeutschland) https://t.co/O3FCYWZheS

Twitter wasn't exactly kind, with many WWE fans coming up with some hilarious memes and explanations for the finish. Check them out:

@WWE @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle Deja vu ... https://t.co/HiotjSc1wE
Loved the match.
Loved the Demon thing with the music.
Hated the finish.

#ExtremeRules
Finn Balór going for the Coup de Grace against Roman #ExtremeRules https://t.co/YfKTbwk5V8
God seeing a demon about to be the universal champ #ExtremeRules #WWE https://t.co/DmhTd6Gjto
I think we know who broke the rope. God fighting back against the Demon 🤣 #ExtremeRules https://t.co/5RgKBZY267
Me to WWE Creative for that ending to Reigns vs Balor
#ExtremeRules https://t.co/664OjwcnOg
Everyone's reaction to the finish to Roman vs The Demon #ExtremeRules https://t.co/GIT1s2rz7z
Who knew the rope was going to collapse under the weight of ridiculous booking? #ExtremeRules
The top rope said "nah" to Finn Balor's chances of winning the title

#ExtremeRules
When we find out Paul Heyman broke that rope… https://t.co/S6JXJ6eXX8
WWE to the fans after that Roman Reigns vs Finn Balor ending:

“We’re cool, right?”

#ExtremeRules https://t.co/deQUYHIiKv
Everyone watching the ending to Balor vs Reigns:

#ExtremeRules https://t.co/KteAMovR6x
Everything breaking when you face Roman Reigns now these days. #ExtremeRules https://t.co/WUrk20fSLu
Finn Bálor losing to a top rope breaking is even dumber than losing to an exploding TV in your face.

#ExtremeRules https://t.co/9RnPBeTRJX
Roman Reigns when the top rope snapped #ExtremeRules https://t.co/h16QSnhflB
LMAO The Demon is not protected. He was speared and pinned.
The top rope went Peacock on Balor.....😕 #ExtremeRules https://t.co/Db2g5CuxoX

Roman Reigns vs. The Demon headlined a great WWE Extreme Rules

Despite the way it ended, Extreme Rules was a great show. The undercard didn't have any stipulation matches but WWE delivered some excellent in-ring action. No match was bad, with several coming close to being the best of the bunch.

NO ONE IS SAFE FROM THE BOSS.

#ExtremeRules #WomensTitle @SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/oJZoFT5I8E

The most noteworthy development before the main event was Sasha Banks' return, as she caused Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair to end in a disqualification. The match, before the run-in, was brilliant.

Charlotte Flair retained her RAW Women's Championship in a good match against Alexa Bliss, who was quite over in her hometown. The Usos and The Street Profits put on a banger for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in what may have been the match of the night.

All in all, WWE had a great night with Extreme Rules.

What did you think of the pay-per-view? Let us know in the comments below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh
