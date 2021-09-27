Twitter reacts to bizarre WWE Extreme Rules ending between Roman Reigns and 'The Demon' Finn Balor

The WWE Universe was left confused after the bizarre way Extreme Rules ended. Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship against 'The Demon' Finn Balor. Several fans have posted funny reactions to it on Twitter.
The main event of Extreme Rules saw Balor take the fight to Reigns in the namesake match. He came close to victory multiple times, especially at the end. The Demon's music played and the arena's lighting turned red, suddenly giving him a jolt of energy.
Finn Balor proceeded to decimate Roman Reigns and set up for the Coup de Grace, but the top rope completely broke. He fell off and was prone to a Spear from The Tribal Chief, who is still the Universal Champion. The finish was confusing and made no sense, taking away from the great Extreme Rules Match.
Twitter wasn't exactly kind, with many WWE fans coming up with some hilarious memes and explanations for the finish. Check them out:
Roman Reigns vs. The Demon headlined a great WWE Extreme Rules
Despite the way it ended, Extreme Rules was a great show. The undercard didn't have any stipulation matches but WWE delivered some excellent in-ring action. No match was bad, with several coming close to being the best of the bunch.
The most noteworthy development before the main event was Sasha Banks' return, as she caused Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair to end in a disqualification. The match, before the run-in, was brilliant.
Charlotte Flair retained her RAW Women's Championship in a good match against Alexa Bliss, who was quite over in her hometown. The Usos and The Street Profits put on a banger for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in what may have been the match of the night.
All in all, WWE had a great night with Extreme Rules.
