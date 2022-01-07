AEW Dynamite witnesses a big jump in ratings for their TBS Network debut 

AEW Dynamite's debut on the TBS Network turned out to be a smashing hit, with the ratings comfortably crossing the million mark.

The episode drew a viewership of 1.01 million, witnessing a good growth over last week's Holiday Bash episode, which saw 975,000 fans tuning in, as per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

In the key 18-49 demographic, AEW Dynamite recorded an impressive rating of 0.43, equating to around 560k viewers.

It's also worth noting that AEW's flagship show drew its highest number in the 18-49 demographic since the September 29th episode, which attracted a 0.45 rating. The ratings will surely bring a massive sigh of relief for Tony Khan after AEW registered underwhelming numbers for the last couple of months.

One of the primary reasons the ratings witnessed an upswing could be the stacked card for Dynamite. In the night's opening contest, AEW Champion Hangman Page defeated Bryan Danielson in a match equally good, if not better, than their first match from Winter is Special last month.

What else went down on this week's AEW Dynamite?

Another notable match on this week's Dynamite saw Jade Cargill become the first-ever AEW TBS Champion after defeating Ruby Soho. Though the bout wasn't very well received critically, it made a legitimate star out of Jade Cargill.

Apart from that, Chris Jericho returned to the TBS Network after more than 20 years, where he had a fun back-and-forth exchange with 2.0. Plus, MJF and CM Punk continued to build their rivalry with yet another heated and blistering promo exchange.

Lastly, in the main event, fan-favorite underdogs Jurassic Express dethroned the Lucha Brothers as the AEW Tag Team Champions, much to the crowd's delight.

It now remains to be seen if Dynamite registers another ratings upswing next week or witnesses another decline, as the case has been in recent weeks.

