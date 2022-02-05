Thunder Rosa sends a message to former WWE Superstar after AEW Rampage 

Thunder Rosa has sent a message to her AEW Rampage opponent, Mercedes Martinez, referring to her as a 'lackey' and warning her that there will be no mercy next time they meet.

For those unaware, more than a month ago, Martinez made her AEW debut when she helped Jade Cargill advance in the TBS Championship tournament. Martinez smashed Rosa over the head, costing her the match.

On this week's Rampage, the pair finally met when they took each other on. Rosa was triumphant but only won the match due to a blatant disqualification as Martinez smashed Rosa over the head with a metal pipe.

On Twitter, Thunder Rosa made her feelings clear about the tactics deployed by Martinez. She wrote:

"It’s going to take more than a pipe and a pinche radio to keep me down. I HAVE SHOWED OVER AND OVER AGAIN that I DONT BACK DOWN FROM ANYONE! @RealMMartinez you are lackey and everyone knows what I do to them… Next time THERE IS NO MERCY OG" #f**koff #vergazostime #lameramera

In an interview after the match, it was revealed that Dr. Britt Baker was the mastermind behind the attack. It'll be interesting to see how this feud develops over time between Martinez and Rosa.

Mercedes Martinez and Thunder Rosa have worked together outside of AEW

While Rosa and Martinez are feuding in AEW at the moment, the pair have worked together before on the independent scene. In an interview, Rosa praised Martinez as a veteran in the business, calling her a 'book of knowledge.'

"My head still hurts [from Mercedes attacking me]," said Rosa. "She hit me hard. It’s great [that she’s in AEW]. I think we need more veterans that are able to guide all the young, new talent...The learning curve is so big in our division because we have a lot of people that have been in our business less than ten years...there’s a lot of stuff that we all still need to learn, and she's a book of knowledge every time I've stepped in the ring with her, because we’ve been having a lot of matches on the independent scene."

It seems that Thunder Rosa has a lot of respect for Mercedes Martinez and speaks highly of her abilities. Martinez has been wrestling for several years, and indeed, it'll be interesting to see her character develops in All Elite Wrestling.

