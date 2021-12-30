Tony Khan reveals wrestling veteran will retire after this week's AEW Dynamite 

The final episode of this year's AEW Dynamite will also mark the last wrestling event produced by veteran Keith Mitchell.

The producer joined the wrestling business almost four decades ago, in the 80s, and worked for major promotions like WCW and IMPACT Wrestling. In 2019, Mitchell joined AEW and helped produce some of the most memorable moments in the company's still-short history.

Taking to Twitter, Tony Khan wrote that this week's AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash would be a special one as Keith Mitchell will officially retire after the show. He urged fans to make the veteran's retirement show a "smash." Check out the AEW President's tweet below:

"Tonight’s the last #AEWDynamite ever on TNT & this event New Year’s Smash is very special as this will be the final wrestling event produced by the great Keith Mitchell in his amazing 40 year career spanning World Class/WCW/Impact/@AEW/. Let’s make Keith’s retirement show a Smash!"

In the comments section of Khan's tweet, IMPACT Wrestling broadcaster Josh Mathews dropped a response, recalling the great time he had working with the wrestling veteran in the Nashville-based promotion. Here's the tweet:

"What an amazing man & career. Loved my time working with Keith enjoy retirement!" tweeted Josh Mathews"

Tony Khan has hinted at more AEW signings

While Keith Mitchell is calling it quits on his legendary career in AEW, many performers could start their careers with the company in 2022. AEW boss Tony Khan recently revealed that the promotion would expand its already stacked roster in the coming year, though he will be more selective from here onwards.

"Yes. We will continue expanding the roster. Absolutely, there will be more people coming into AEW. I do think I have to be more discerning than ever in talent acquisition because we have such a strong roster. I was aggressively expanding with the launch of Rampage. "said Tony Khan

Just recently, former WWE NXT Superstar Kyle O'Reilly joined AEW, becoming the company's latest high-profile signing. Indie standout, Brody King, had also reportedly signed with AEW, though he's yet to debut officially.

