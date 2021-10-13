Tony Khan confirms the main event of AEW Full Gear

Tony Khan seemingly confirmed that the main event of AEW Full Gear will feature AEW World Champion Kenny Omega facing challenger and former tag team partner Hangman Adam Page.

Hangman Page made a suprise return to Dynamite earlier this month, and won the Casino Ladder Match, granting him a guaranteed match against the world champion.

Speaking on the Barstool Rasslin' Podcast, Tony Khan discussed the excitement heading into this year's Full Gear event and the Eliminator Tournament, which was very popular with fans last year. Khan noted on how current champion Kenny Omega defeated Hangman Page in the finals last year:

"It’s very fitting because now as we go into Full Gear this year, we’re back and now Kenny’s the World Champion and he’s facing Hangman," said Khan.

Fans have been begging for AEW to put Hangman Adam Page in the main event title picture again for some time now, as his first and only World Championship match took place at Double or Nothing in 2019. He lost to Chris Jericho, who was then crowned AEW's first world champion.

Hagnman would make it to the final of the World Title Eliminator Tournament last year, but would end up losing to The Cleaner. Omega would eventually go on to defeat then champion Jon Moxley in December at the Winter is Coming special.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW The #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament returns with the finals taking place at #AEW FullGear! The full bracket will be announced THIS SATURDAY on #AEW Dynamite at 8/7c LIVE on TNT. Who do you want to see in this year’s tournament field? The #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament returns with the finals taking place at #AEWFullGear! The full bracket will be announced THIS SATURDAY on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c LIVE on TNT. Who do you want to see in this year’s tournament field? https://t.co/wwl5MtBD87

In the interview, Khan stated how he will have the official bracket of the Eliminator Tournament this weekend.

"Well now we have this huge eliminator tournament coming up, I'm real excited about it. We have announcements coming up, I'll have the full bracket this weekend for the eliminator tournament on TNT ...that will culminate at Full Gear," Tony Khan concluded.

AEW Full Gear will take place in Minneapolis

Also Read

As reported a few weeks ago, AEW Full Gear will be coming to fans live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. The location and date of the pay-per-view had been up for debate following the company's announcement that Full Gear was moving from November 6 to the 13.

It was later revealed that this was done so that they would not compete with UFC's large pay-per-view event that's taking place in Madison Square Garden on that night.

AEW's latest Indian signing met his idol, Jinder Mahal, recently. Find out what happened here.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win at AEW Full Gear? Kenny Omega! Hangman Page! 0 votes so far