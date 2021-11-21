"There may be a bidding war in 2024" - Tony Khan on WWE possibly signing top AEW star 

AEW President Tony Khan recently opened up about MJF's contract status, saying The Pinnacle leader's deal with the company runs until 2024. He also addressed MJF's comments about possibly departing All Elite Wrestling in favor of lucrative contracts elsewhere, particularly WWE.

A few weeks back, The Salt of the Earth sent out a warning to Khan, saying that if he isn't offered a good contract, he'll reconsider his options. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Tony Khan has provided an intriguing update about MJF's status with AEW.

Khan stated that he has no problem with MJF teasing the promotion when his AEW contract expires. He added that he signed The Pinnacle leader to a five-year contract in 2019.

In closing, he said he's "fine" with a possible bidding war with the competition to acquire MJF's services.

"Yes, I knew he was going to say that, he's been saying it for a long time. I have no problem with it. I signed him to a five year contract two years ago, he has three years left. I'm totally fine (with his comments). There may be a bidding war in 2024, I'm fine with that," said Tony Khan. (H/T - Fightful)

Disco Inferno thinks MJF is a better fit for WWE than he is for AEW

The WCW veteran recently opined that a performer like MJF, who excels at promo work and is a "good actor," would be a better fit in WWE than he's in Tony Khan's company. Disco Inferno stated that the AEW star has all the tools to become successful in the global juggernaut.

"I think MJF would serve much better in WWE. He's a good actor, he checks all the boxes, you know. People forget good matches, the one thing they don't forget is good promos and good interviews and backstage segments. You can forget a match because so much stuff happens in a match," said Disco Inferno.

While there's plenty of time before MJF could viably leave AEW, until then, fans can expect him to reach the top of the pecking order in the company. After his win over Darby Allin at Full Gear 2021, he is now staring at a prospective feud with the veteran performer CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you see MJF leaving AEW when his contract expires in 2024? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Kaushik Das