Tony Khan provides an update on AEW-IMPACT Wrestling relationship

Tony Khan spoke to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live and provided an update on AEW's working relationship with IMPACT Wrestling. The AEW boss said that he was open to doing stuff, but there was nothing booked now.

Just before Bound For Glory, reports started surfacing that Christian Cage would drop the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship to Josh Alexander, and it would mark the end of the working relationship between IMPACT Wrestling and AEW.

On the latest edition Wrestling Observer Live, Tony Khan said the following:

"It's still open to do stuff," Tony Khan said. "I like those guys a lot and we've done a lot of great stuff. We don't have anything booked right now and that's different than how it's been for the last year or so because for most of 2021, we've had stuff on paper planned and we don't really have anything locked in right now but that's no reason that we can't come up with something. Scott and I talk pretty regularly and I've enjoyed going to Nashville and working with those guys. My post-production office is literally upstairs from where they tape." (h/t: Fightful Select)

How well did the AEW-IMPACT Wrestling deal work?

The Good Brothers showing up on AEW programming marked the beginning of the forbidden door being broken down. Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows teamed up to fight IMPACT Wrestling stars in subsequent weeks.

Eventually, Omega captured the most significant title the company had to offer. The Belt Collector did that at Hard To Kill pay-per-view beating Rich Swann in the process. He defended the title against big names like Moose and Sami Callihan.

The title switched hands as Christian Cage defeated Kenny Omega on AEW Rampage in a shock result. The WWE legend eventually dropped it to Josh Alexander a few weeks back.

Despite world title related action, we hardly saw any crossovers. Britt Baker vs Deonna Purrazzo was one match that fans wanted to see, and unless AEW and IMPACT Wrestling can work something out, it will remain a dream bout.

