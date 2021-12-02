Tony Khan reveals date for AEW Championship match between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson

AEW fans won't have to wait long to see Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson battle it out for the World Title as Tony Khan has revealed the date for the match between the two men.

The AEW President has confirmed that Danielson and Page will collide on 15th December on the Winter is Coming Special episode of Dynamite.

Tony Khan made the announcement via Twitter just before this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

"It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: #AEWDynamite coming up @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT TONIGHT LIVE on @TNTdrama! Ahead of tonight’s show, NOW it’s official 12/15 in Dallas, #WinterIsComing Dynamite: Hangman @theAdamPage vs @bryandanielson for the @AEW World Championship!" said Tony Khan.

This will mark Hangman Page's first defense of the prestigious championship since defeating Kenny Omega at Full Gear. Bryan Danielson won the opportunity to face Page by winning the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament at the same event.

Following the event, the American Dragon seemingly turned heel and has been facing members of The Dark Order in a bid to send a message to Page.

Hangman Page was on commentary tonight on AEW Dynamite as Bryan Danielson faced Alan Angels

In light of Jim Ross taking a break from regular programming, Tony Khan announced that many stars, including Hangman Page, will be filling in for the legendary commentator.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Ahead of tonight’s #AEWDynamite NEXT on TNT, I want to wish the best to legend @JRsBBQ as we root for JR to kick cancer’s ass! Nobody can fill JR’s shoes, but tonight some of the top names in @AEW will be sitting in his iconic chair on commentary, starting with the champ Hangman! Ahead of tonight’s #AEWDynamite NEXT on TNT, I want to wish the best to legend @JRsBBQ as we root for JR to kick cancer’s ass! Nobody can fill JR’s shoes, but tonight some of the top names in @AEW will be sitting in his iconic chair on commentary, starting with the champ Hangman!

The World Champion witnessed first-hand what Danielson was capable of inside the ring as the No.1 Contender faced off against Dark Order's Alan Angels.

Despite a valiant effort from Angels, The American Dragon defeated him via submission to send another strong message to Page.

