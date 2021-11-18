3 Big takeaways from AEW Dynamite (November 17, 2021)

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite came off a red hot weekend for the promotion. Their Full Gear event drew positive reviews across the board, so there was a lot of momentum coming into this week's episode.

There were a couple of surprises and some great action. With that being said, let's take a look at three things that stuck out about the latest edition of Dynamite:

#3 Once again, we saw a great MJF promo, where he proclaimed himself one of the best in-ring performers in AEW

As one of the best talkers, MJF has been maligned for not showing very much in the ring. That all changed at Full Gear, when he and Jungle Boy opened the show with an absolute clinic.

In a vignette that was taped right after the match on Saturday, he clearly and passionately addressed the subject. It was effective and showed an emotional side that we have rarely seen from Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

It's obvious that even the man behind the character is a little peeved about the rumors that he isn't that skilled in the ring, and he poured those real emotions out into terrific and poignant promo.

#2 There are already hints that we may eventually see a conflict between Kenny Omega and Adam Cole, when The Cleaner eventually returns.

In a very short vignette, AEW worked into the storyline that Kenny Omega was taking some time off. (Obviously to nurse some injuries, although that's not how it was portrayed in the angle.)

Omega said to 'hold down the fort' and Cole automatically assumed that he was talking to him. That's when Kenny made it clear he was referring to The Young Bucks.

This seems headed towards Cole attempting to take more and more control in Omega's absence, which will no doubt lead to a confrontation between the two men when the former AEW World Champion eventually returns.

This could go a lot of ways. It could lead to Omega vs. Cole for supremacy of The Elite. Or it could lead to Cole forming an Undisputed Era-like faction with Bobby Fish and others to battle The Young Bucks and Omega.

No matter what happens next, it will be fun to see how this all unfolds when The Best Bout Machine eventually returns.

#1 Did we just see a Bryan Danielson heel turn?

As Adam Page was being celebrated by his friends in the Dark Order and the Virginia fans as a hometown hero... out came the #1 contender.

Bryan Danielson, who defeated Miro at Full Gear to earn a shot at the AEW World title shot, was seemingly out to congratulate the cowboy.

But things got darker from there.

Danielson, who has been considered the 'nice guy' of pro wrestling for a long time now, started insulting not only Page but the crowd as well. It's a side we haven't seen from The American Dragon in many, many years

This led to a brawl between the two men. Then later in the night, Danielson destroyed Evil Uno and vowed to do the same to every member of the Dark Order until he gets to go one-on-one for the gold. He will face Colt Cabana next week on Dynamite.

Is Danielson going full heel? Or is this just him showing a temporary, edgier side as he pursues the ultimate prize? At the very least, his performance was incredibly effective in front of a partisan Norfolk, Virginia, crowd.

AEW rode the wave of Full Gear all the way into Dynamite, continuing some storylines while planting the seeds for more. Another strong showing and a highly entertaining episode. We'll see on Friday what they have up their sleeve for Rampage.

