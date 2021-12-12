AEW President Tony Khan reveals his newly formed friendship with UFC President Dana White

AEW President Tony Khan recently opened up about his newly formed friendship with UFC President Dana White. He also spoke about the events that led to their eventual meeting in person.

Not many fans would be fully aware of the bond that Mr. Khan shares with Dana White. It's no secret that the latter never had a good history with the pro wrestling world, given his critical remarks directed at WWE over the years. However, White never badmouthed AEW and wished them nothing but success. Similarly, Tony Khan has often claimed to be a fan of UFC and has even attended several live shows.

While speaking to Robbie Fox on My Mom’s Basement, Tony Khan revealed that he met Dana White in April of this year when the latter was in Jacksonville for a UFC show. Mr. Khan stated that AEW and UFC even shared the same hotel where separate bubbles were set for Covid-19 testing:

"We were actually in an adjacent bubble,” Khan said “At some point, there was a hotel that was basically divided into AEW and UFC in different parts of the largest hotel in the area. And there were lots of meeting spaces and rooms. We have this hotel. We set up bubbles in different places in the hotel, tested them, and did everything. It was pretty cool. “At that time, AEW was still running all the shows at Daily’s Place. The UFC show in Jacksonville last April was the first major full-capacity indoor sporting event following the launch of the COVID-19 pandemic.It was cool to get to know Dana and make friends with him,” Khan recalled. “And they have such a great promotion, the UFC.” (H/T- Wrestling Inc)

It's worth recalling that Tony Khan even postponed the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view to avoid any head-to-head with UFC 268 this year, which many called a friendly gesture.

Plus, UFC stars like Jorge Masvidal and Andrei Arlovski also made a few appearances for AEW a few months ago. As things stand, both promotions can work together in the future to bolster each other's ratings.

AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed that WWE reached out to him

AEW owner Tony Khan recently revealed that WWE's higher-ups recently reached out to him and sincerely asked to use some of his ex-WWE stars so they could use them for their documentaries and biographies. Mr. Khan stated that he is open to talking with a rival promotion.

WWE and AEW have often been seen sharing a strained relationship, as we've seen them taking shots at each other. It will be interesting to see how things proceed between the two down the road.

What do you make of Tony Khan's bond with Dana White? Sound off in the comments section below.

