Tony Khan lashes out at FOX News for reporting about AEW's dwindling ratings

AEW President Tony Khan has lashed at FOX News after the latter shared a detailed report of the company's declining ratings in December.

The analysis by Ryan Gaydos also focussed on Jacksonville Jaguars, the football team owned by Tony Khan's father, Shahid Khan. The report also pointed out Rampage and Dynamite's ratings struggles despite several high-profile signings like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and more this summer.

Now, Tony Khan has responded with a series of tweets, calling out FOX News for reporting on AEW's ratings drop, despite none of the FOX News shows securing a higher viewership than Dynamite. The AEW boss also shared the weekly rating chart to prove his claims. Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:

"Hey @FoxNews it’s amusing hearing you opining about @AEW ratings considering #AEWDynamite on Wednesday has beaten EVERY single @FoxNews show for 6 straight weeks! Here are the recent charts (including this week) to prove it. See you TONIGHT on @TNTdrama10pmET/9pmCT @ #AEWRampage."

It's worth noting that FOX Network is also the home to WWE SmackDown, one of AEW's biggest competitors in the wrestling business. A few months back, AEW Rampage, the promotion's second show, achieved the unthinkable by defeating SmackDown in key demo ratings.

Tony Khan suggests FOX News take care of their business

The AEW President sent out another tweet a few hours ago, reiterating how Dynamite secured higher viewership than all of FOX News' shows in the last six weeks. Tony Khan then advised the media conglomerate to focus on their own programming. Here's the tweet:

"Did you know #AEWDynamite has beaten EVERY single show on @FoxNews for 6 straight weeks? Surely @FOXNews knows as they like talking tv ratings; maybe they should focus on their content instead of playing boar on the floor. See you TONIGHT @ #AEWRampage" tweeted Tony Khan

It'll be interesting to see if FOX News responds to Tony Khan's Twitter rant or if they would prefer to maintain silence.

Do you think Tony Khan did the right thing by publicly calling out FOX News? Sound off in the comments section below.

