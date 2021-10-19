The Young Bucks take a jab at SmackDown after AEW Rampage's ratings triumph 

The Young Bucks recently took a cheeky dig at SmackDown after AEW Rampage drew more viewers in the key demo than the Blue brand's show last Friday night.

Rampage and SmackDown went head-to-head for 30 minutes, from 10 to 10:30 pm. While the latter expectedly handed a loss to the former in overall ratings, Rampage won in the 18-49 age group. The show drew 328,000 viewers compared to SmackDown's 285,000 in the 30-minute overlap.

The Young Bucks are no strangers to taking shots and digs at the who's who of the wrestling industry by regularly updating their Twitter bios. From wrestling veterans to their rivals to even WWE, nobody is spared from the former AEW Tag Team Champions' witty jabs.

In their latest bio, The Young Bucks referenced the catchphrase "one more for the good guys" used by Kevin Nash and Scott Hall (The Outsiders) in WCW. The duo altered it by writing "another one for the good guys," seemingly referring to AEW Rampage as the good guys over WWE SmackDown.

Here's what 'The Young Bucks Bio' tweeted:

Fans in the comments section of the above tweet quickly deciphered its meaning, lauding The Young Bucks for their creativity.

The Young Bucks recently engaged in a Twitter war with Top Dolla

A few days back, the new SmackDown faction Hit Row's Top Dolla seemingly took a shot at The Young Bucks and their fondness for sneakers. In retaliation, Matt and Nick Jackson responded by updating their Twitter bio. The duo wrote that they spent more on sneakers in September than the entire NXT roster did.

Later, The Young Bucks' fellow AEW colleague Max Caster also took shots at Top Dolla, saying he raps better than the SmackDown Superstar.

